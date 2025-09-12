Tyler Robinson motive: FBI reveal why Charlie Kirk was killed

Officials on Friday shed light on the possible motive behind the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, saying the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, had told his family just a day before the shooting that he disliked Kirk because he “spread hate.” Charlie Kirk was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at a college event.

"The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10," Utah governor Spencer Cox said. “In the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU…the family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”

While investigators stopped short of declaring an exact motive, the remark provides the first glimpse into Robinson’s thinking prior to the attack.

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, was fatally shot Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Authorities said Tyler Robinson fired a single round from a distant rooftop before fleeing the scene, sparking a massive manhunt that ended with his arrest on Friday.

The attack

The attack unfolded Wednesday when Charlie Kirk was speaking under a tent on the university’s campus. Investigators said a single shot was fired from a distant rooftop, striking him in the neck. Graphic videos posted on social media captured the moment. A rifle wrapped in a towel was later recovered along the suspected escape route.

The killing triggered a massive manhunt. Surveillance images and rooftop footage released by the FBI showed a figure of “college age” fleeing the scene. Authorities said they received more than 7,000 tips before arresting Robinson, who had blended in with the student population.

Kirk’s killing adds to a troubling pattern of political violence in the United States, where attacks in recent years have targeted figures from both major parties. President Trump, who last year survived a shooting at a campaign rally, ordered flags lowered to half-staff and described Kirk as a “great guy from top to bottom.”

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk rose to prominence as a teenager after co-founding Turning Point in 2012. Under his leadership, the group grew into a $79 million conservative powerhouse with a presence on thousands of campuses nationwide. His provocative remarks on race and culture made him both influential and polarizing among Gen Z voters.

The university has canceled classes through the week and remains closed until Monday as investigators continue piecing together Robinson’s actions and motives.