Who is Nathan Thomas? Florida man breaks 306-year-old record, becomes world's youngest male professor

A young engineering educator from Florida has made history by becoming the youngest male professor in the world. He achieved this distinction after securing a teaching role at a college prior to reaching the age of 19, as reported by People. Florida's Nathan Thomas, the youngest male professor at 18 years and 346 days, began teaching engineering at Miami Dade College. (Instagram)

As per Guinness World Records, Nathan Thomas attained the title of the world's youngest male professor after he began teaching engineering at Miami Dade College when he was just 18 years and 346 days old.

Past records This record was previously held by Colin Maclaurin, who had maintained it for 306 years after he became a professor at the age of 19.

Alia Sabur, who holds the record for being the youngest female professor in the world, is elder than Thomas by 16 days. Sabur achieved the feat of becoming professor at the age of 18 years and 362 days in 2008.

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A look at Nathan Thomas' teaching Thomas commenced teaching COP 2270: C for Engineers at Miami Dade College in August 2023, as reported in the GWR news release.

He instructed students who were of similar age to himself. In an interview with GWR, Thomas remarked that once individuals enter the classroom, they share a common purpose, which is to learn, and age is not a significant consideration in that context.

"Once you’re in that setting, everyone’s there for the same reason, which is to learn," he told GWR. "Age doesn’t really factor into that. I just focus on trying to do my job well and helping students in whatever way I can. If someone’s willing to put in the effort, that’s really all that matters to me."

He further stated that his primary focus is on performing his duties effectively and assisting students in any way possible, emphasizing that the willingness to exert effort is what truly matters to him.

A look at Nathan Thomas' education As a certified educator, Thomas is tasked with instructing his students on intricate computing and programming principles. At the young age of 10, Thomas began his dual enrollment at Miami Dade College, subsequently transferring to Florida International University when he was just 14. In the following four years, he successfully earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering, graduating with honours.

As a certified educator, Thomas is tasked with instructing his students on intricate computing and programming principles. At the young age of 10, Thomas began his dual enrollment at Miami Dade College, subsequently transferring to Florida International University when he was just 14.

During the subsequent four years, he successfully earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering.

In discussing his teaching experience, Thomas expressed that his greatest enjoyment comes from witnessing a student grasp a concept that had previously appeared unattainable just moments before.

"I always thought about coming back and teaching one day," Thomas stated to The Reporter in 2025. "But when I said one day, I thought I meant when I was older… like a lot older."