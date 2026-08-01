Nicki Minaj predicts bleak ‘feeding tube’ future for Anthony Fauci: ‘He will lose the ability to…'

Nicki Minaj has reiterated her long-standing criticism of Anthony Fauci after his controversial testimony before a U.S. Senate committee. Nicki Minaj criticized Anthony Fauci following his Senate testimony, blaming him for pandemic suffering. (AP)

In an extensive post on X, the rapper held the former federal infectious-disease official responsible for the extensive suffering experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and envisioned a future where he might lose his ability to communicate and depend on a feeding tube.

The remarks come days following Fauci's repeated assertion of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during his testimony under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Nick Minaj rips Anthony Fauci In her tirade against Fauci, the rapper said on July 31, “Feeding tubes will be his portion.”

She forecasted that Fauci would become unable to speak, asserting that it would only be at that point that he would truly understand what she referred to as the shared anguish of those impacted by the pandemic.

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Minaj explicitly mentioned newborns, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals suffering from long-term health issues. She contended that the pandemic undermined public trust in government and enabled unscrupulous individuals to exploit taxpayers.

Accompanying her post was an apparent AI-generated image showing Fauci writing in a diary. This image alluded to over 1,000 pages of his journal entries from the pandemic period that Senator Rand Paul disclosed prior to the hearing.