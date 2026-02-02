Nicki Minaj makes cryptic ‘satanic rituals’ allegation after Trevor Noah’s Grammy dig

“Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP,” Minaj wrote on X.

Nicki Minaj has posted a cryptic message about a celebrity being involved with a “satanic cult,” prompting fans to ask who she is talking about. Minaj’s post comes hours after Trevor Noah poked fun at her friendship with Donald Trump at the 2026 Grammy Awards .

In the comment section, people wondered who she was referring to. “Billie eilish? Lady Gaga? Justin Bieber? Bad bunny?” one user commented. “Name names,” wrote another. One use asked, “why are you cooking conspiracies on a grammy night nicki??”

“Expose them Nicki,” wrote one user, while another said, “Which artist(s) are you referring to? Drop the names so we can all connect the dots”.

Trevor Noah’s comments about Nicki Minaj While Minaj has not named anyone in her post, it does come shortly after she was roasted by Noah at the Grammys. Noah spoke about Minaj in his opening monologue during the Sunday, February 1, after having walked around the Crypto.com Arena, greeting nominees and previous winners.

"Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here," Noah, 41, said, with his remark receiving a huge round of applause.

"She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues," Noah added.

He then did a vocal impression of Trump, saying, "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it, everybody's saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."

Noah’s comments come after Minaj’s appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 28, where she declared herself "the president's No. 1 fan," adding, "that's not going to change."

"The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more," Minaj, 43, said. "And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."

"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him," she added. "He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Minaj also praised the US President during a conversation with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest event. "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," she told Erika. "I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope."