Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Grammy Awards 2026 full list of winners (updated live): Kendrick Lamar leads with 3 wins

    The 68th Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Feb 1, with big wins for musical superstars Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga. 

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 7:44 AM IST
    By Riya Sharma
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The 68th annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb 1, with some of the biggest stars in the venue to see who heads home with the Grammy statue. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more are going head-to-head. The 2025 award show was completely reimagined and refocused to relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.

    Kendrick Lamar wins big at Grammy Awards 2026.
    Kendrick Lamar wins big at Grammy Awards 2026.

    From Sabrina Carpenter and Pharrell Williams to Alex Warren and Lola Young, several artists performed at the Grammys, setting the stage on fire. This year, the ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who has returned for the sixth year in a row. Here's a look at who all took the Graphone statue home this year.

    Grammys 2026 full list of winners

    Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

    Best dance-pop recording: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

    Best rap performance- Clipse: Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

    Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

    Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

    Best pop duo/group performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

    Best R&B album: Leon Thomas – Mutt

    Best rock album: Turnstile – Never Enough

    Best dance/electronic album: FKA twigs – Eusexua

    Best rock performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

    Best metal performance: Turnstile – Birds

    Best R&B performance: Kehlani – Folded

    Best traditional R&B performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

    Best R&B song: Kehlani – Folded

    Best alternative music album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

    Best traditional country album: Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health

    Best global music performance: Bad Bunny – EoO

    Best rock song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

    Best country song: Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

    Best alternative music performance: The Cure – Alone

    Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Sinners

    Best music video: Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)

    Best folk album: I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue

    Best dance/electronic recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer

    Best African music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START

    Best jazz performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

    Best orchestral performance: Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

    Best jazz performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

    Best comedy album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

    Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther

    Producer of the year: Cirkut

    Songwriter of the year: Amy Allen

    • Riya Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Riya Sharma

      Fueled by a strong love for movies, TV shows, and binge-worthy series, Riya Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with 2.5 years of experience in the field. I dive deep into the world of entertainment—spotlighting stars, tracking trends, and uncovering the stories behind the screens. Whether it’s a cult classic or a new streaming obsession, I’m here for it—one headline at a time.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Music/Grammy Awards 2026 Full List Of Winners (updated Live): Kendrick Lamar Leads With 3 Wins
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes