Grammy Awards 2026 full list of winners (updated live): Kendrick Lamar leads with 3 wins
The 68th Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Feb 1, with big wins for musical superstars Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga.
The 68th annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb 1, with some of the biggest stars in the venue to see who heads home with the Grammy statue. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more are going head-to-head. The 2025 award show was completely reimagined and refocused to relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.
From Sabrina Carpenter and Pharrell Williams to Alex Warren and Lola Young, several artists performed at the Grammys, setting the stage on fire. This year, the ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who has returned for the sixth year in a row. Here's a look at who all took the Graphone statue home this year.
Grammys 2026 full list of winners
Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Best dance-pop recording: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best rap performance- Clipse: Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)
Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be
Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Best pop duo/group performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Best R&B album: Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best rock album: Turnstile – Never Enough
Best dance/electronic album: FKA twigs – Eusexua
Best rock performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best metal performance: Turnstile – Birds
Best R&B performance: Kehlani – Folded
Best traditional R&B performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie
Best R&B song: Kehlani – Folded
Best alternative music album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Best traditional country album: Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health
Best global music performance: Bad Bunny – EoO
Best rock song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Best country song: Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List
Best alternative music performance: The Cure – Alone
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Sinners
Best music video: Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)
Best folk album: I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue
Best dance/electronic recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer
Best African music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START
Best jazz performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)
Best orchestral performance: Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie
Best comedy album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther
Producer of the year: Cirkut
Songwriter of the year: Amy Allen
