Grammy Awards 2026 full list of winners (updated live): Kendrick Lamar leads with 3 wins

The 68th annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb 1, with some of the biggest stars in the venue to see who heads home with the Grammy statue. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and more are going head-to-head. The 2025 award show was completely reimagined and refocused to relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires. Kendrick Lamar wins big at Grammy Awards 2026.

From Sabrina Carpenter and Pharrell Williams to Alex Warren and Lola Young, several artists performed at the Grammys, setting the stage on fire. This year, the ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who has returned for the sixth year in a row. Here's a look at who all took the Graphone statue home this year.

Grammys 2026 full list of winners Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Best dance-pop recording: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best rap performance- Clipse: Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Best pop duo/group performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Best R&B album: Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best rock album: Turnstile – Never Enough

Best dance/electronic album: FKA twigs – Eusexua

Best rock performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best metal performance: Turnstile – Birds

Best R&B performance: Kehlani – Folded

Best traditional R&B performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

Best R&B song: Kehlani – Folded

Best alternative music album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Best traditional country album: Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health

Best global music performance: Bad Bunny – EoO

Best rock song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Best country song: Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

Best alternative music performance: The Cure – Alone

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Sinners

Best music video: Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)

Best folk album: I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue

Best dance/electronic recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best African music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START

Best jazz performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

Best orchestral performance: Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

Best comedy album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther

Producer of the year: Cirkut

Songwriter of the year: Amy Allen

