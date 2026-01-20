Nicki Minaj doubles down on homophobic slur against Don Lemon amid backlash: ‘They’re about to get angrier’

Nicki Minaj has received a warning that she has “torched” her career after the rapper reiterated her use of a homophobic slur in her attack on journalist Don Lemon. Nicki Minaj sparked controversy with homophobic comments aimed at journalist Don Lemon, leading to public outrage and warnings about her career. Lemon described her remarks as 'unhinged and homophobic' in response. (AFP)

The 43-year-old rapper ignited a significant backlash as she blasted Lemon for his recent reporting on an ICE protest in Minnesota. The 59-year-old former CNN anchor posted footage of himself on Sunday, January 18, covering a protest at a church in response to ICE actions following the tragic shooting of Minneapolis mother Renee Nicole Good.

The demonstration disrupted a church service where David Easterwood — a local ICE agent — serves as a pastor.

Nicki Minaj slams Don Lemon's reporting Minaj expressed her discontent with Lemon's reporting on the incident and vented on X, saying: “DON ‘C--- SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!” Minaj included an image of a Chucky doll in her post regarding Lemon.

Nicki Minaj defends self amid backlash In a subsequent post shared on Monday, January 19, the rapper reaffirmed her homophobic remarks as she stated on X, “LOL!!! And I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the c--k suckas to post about it.”

She further warned her detractors, “They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head. I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier.”

People voiced their dissatisfaction with Minaj's remarks and expressed their frustration in the comments section.

“Its wild watching a female rapper go full blown repubtard. Crazy what getting dethroned by Cardi and Meg will do to ya,” one person wrote.

“You have torched your career,” another stated.