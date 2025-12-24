Did Nicki Minaj delete Instagram after losing 10 million followers over TPUSA row? Here's the truth

Nicki Minaj's "surprise" appearance at a TPUSA event - the most recent of the rapper's endorsements of conservatives - has indeed surprised many of her fans. Amid that, claims are doing the rounds on social media about the rapper - most of which are not true. Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj high-five during an interview on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference.(Getty Images via AFP)

Nicki Minaj has recently turned vocal about her support for Christians in Nigeria. She has also praised Donald Trump and JD Vance on multiple occasions, the most recent of which was an interview with Erika Kirk - Charlie Kirk's widow- at a Turning Point USA event on December 21 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Now, a claim is doing rounds that Nicki Minaj has lost over 10 million followers and deleted her Instagram profile amid the backlash. While Nicki Minaj's Instagram account is no longer active, no records suggest that she lost 10 million followers after the TPUSA interview.

Fox News's legal analyst Emily Compagno recently said regarding Minaj's recent conservative turn that she "may have lost followers on social media, but she has gained the respect of many." While she does appear to have lost some followers over her conservative switch, it's not 10 million.

Here's one such viral post:

How Many Followers Did Nicki Minaj Lose?

Nicki Minaj has approximately 223.8 million followers on Instagram as of December 2025, records show. She had around 227.5 million followers in November 2025, showing a slight decline of about 3-4 million from November. However, it could be as a result of fluctuations, as, in October, she recorded around 223.9 million followers.

However, Nicki Minaj indeed seems to have deleted or deactivated her Instagram profile, as it can no longer be seen on the Meta-owned platform. Minaj's official Instagram handle, @nickiminaj, is also no longer active