ESPN layoffs: Ryan Clark breaks down in tears over exit, says 'they still fired me'

The week got off to a difficult start for many ESPN employees as the network carried out another round of layoffs. Ryan Clark became visibly emotional while looking back on his more than a decade with the ESPN network. (AP Photo)

Among the first high-profile names reportedly affected was veteran NFL analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, whose departure came as a surprise.

Ryan Clark has now broken his silence following his abrupt departure from ESPN, and his first public comments revealed just how emotional the experience has been.

Clark turns emotional on ESPN firing Speaking on the latest episode of The Pivot podcast, the former NFL safety became visibly emotional while looking back on his more than a decade with the network.

"For 3 years we never shied away from any topic. We did this year… I couldn’t be too black. What makes me sad is, in even trying adjust to be more of what certain people wanted, they still fired me," the 46-year-old said.

The emotional moment came after co-host Fred Taylor asked Clark whether there was anything he would have done differently during his time at ESPN.

"That's a good question. It depends on when you ask me. When I see people in public, OGs, and stuff, and they tell me they're proud of me, and they're proud of like," Clark said before pausing to compose himself.