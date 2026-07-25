ESPN layoffs: Ryan Clark breaks down in tears over exit, says 'they still fired me'
Ryan Clark said his ESPN exit wasn't a routine layoff, claiming he was intentionally fired because key decision-makers at the network no longer wanted him.
The week got off to a difficult start for many ESPN employees as the network carried out another round of layoffs.
Among the first high-profile names reportedly affected was veteran NFL analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, whose departure came as a surprise.
Ryan Clark has now broken his silence following his abrupt departure from ESPN, and his first public comments revealed just how emotional the experience has been.
Clark turns emotional on ESPN firing
Speaking on the latest episode of The Pivot podcast, the former NFL safety became visibly emotional while looking back on his more than a decade with the network.
"For 3 years we never shied away from any topic. We did this year… I couldn’t be too black. What makes me sad is, in even trying adjust to be more of what certain people wanted, they still fired me," the 46-year-old said.
The emotional moment came after co-host Fred Taylor asked Clark whether there was anything he would have done differently during his time at ESPN.
"That's a good question. It depends on when you ask me. When I see people in public, OGs, and stuff, and they tell me they're proud of me, and they're proud of like," Clark said before pausing to compose himself.
After gathering his emotions, he continued, "And they're proud of like the way I represent the community. Yeah, I wouldn't change anything, cause that means the world to me,"
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Clark also fought back tears as he admitted, "All I ever wanted to do was be accepted."
Reason behind Clark’s departure
Clark also stressed that he did not view his departure as part of ESPN's broader cost-cutting layoffs. Instead, he suggested he was deliberately let go because, in his view, certain decision-makers at the network no longer wanted him there.
ESPN has not publicly provided a reason for Clark's reported dismissal. However, after the news broke, attention quickly returned to an incident from last year that many on social media and in sports media circles speculated could have influenced the network's decision.
Also read: How much salary could ESPN save after firing Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, Cam Newton and others? Here's an estimate
The episode involved Clark's conduct during a heated on-air exchange with fellow ESPN reporter Peter Schrager, an interaction that drew significant attention at the time.
How much was his ESPN salary?
Clark's relationship with ESPN had already faced challenges during a difficult contract negotiation in 2024.
The former NFL defensive back was earning more than $2 million per year under the agreement he ultimately signed with the network.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More