Panchang Today, July 25, 2026: Shukla Ekadashi under Jyeshtha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, this Shanivar combines the steadiness of Shukla Ekadashi with the intensity of Jyeshtha Nakshatra and the Scorpio Moon, creating a day that favours disciplined choices, careful communication and thoughtful progress over impulsive action.

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Devshayani Ekadashi

Basis: Ashadha Shukla Ekadashi

What Today's Panchang Means July 25 carries a serious yet constructive energy. Shanivar traditionally supports discipline, patience, accountability and practical effort, while Shukla Ekadashi encourages restraint, clarity and mindful action. Jyeshtha Nakshatra highlights responsibility, leadership and the careful handling of sensitive matters.

With the Moon in Scorpio, emotions may run deeper than usual, but Panchang guidance suggests directing that intensity toward research, problem-solving, focused work and honest self-reflection instead of suspicion or overreaction. Together, these influences favour maturity over haste. Keep priorities limited, communicate thoughtfully and stay aware of underlying dynamics in both professional and personal interactions. If Brahma and Indra Yog are considered, they further support intelligent planning and dignified conduct when approached with patience and composure.

How to Use the Day Work and important decisions This Shanivar is well suited for responsibilities that require concentration, follow-through and discretion. Shukla Ekadashi and Jyeshtha favour reviewing plans, checking details, completing pending work and preparing carefully before taking action. The Scorpio Moon supports research, budgeting, analysis and confidential matters.

Avoid unnecessary workplace power struggles, as recognition and hierarchy may feel more sensitive today. If an important decision cannot be postponed, keep the process transparent, practical and well documented. Progress is more likely through steady effort than dramatic announcements.

Relationships and communication Relationships benefit from measured words and clear intentions. Jyeshtha and the Scorpio Moon can make people more sensitive to tone, loyalty and hidden meanings, so even casual remarks may be interpreted more seriously than intended.

Shanivar encourages responsibility in family and partnership matters, especially where promises or overdue conversations need attention. Shukla Ekadashi reminds you that listening patiently may achieve more than reacting immediately. If tensions arise, practical gestures such as confirming plans, acknowledging someone's efforts or clarifying expectations may prove more effective than lengthy emotional discussions.

Reflection and spiritual routine This is a suitable day for quiet reflection and inner discipline. Shanivar traditionally supports simplicity, order and self-examination, while Shukla Ekadashi encourages restraint and mindful living.

Jyeshtha with the Scorpio Moon may bring hidden concerns or unresolved emotions to the surface. Instead of seeking immediate answers, observe them honestly. Mindful reading, meditation or simply spending a few quiet moments without distraction can restore perspective. The goal is not withdrawal, but greater steadiness within everyday life.