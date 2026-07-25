Panchang Today, July 25, 2026: Shukla Ekadashi under Jyeshtha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 25, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, this Shanivar combines the steadiness of Shukla Ekadashi with the intensity of Jyeshtha Nakshatra and the Scorpio Moon, creating a day that favours disciplined choices, careful communication and thoughtful progress over impulsive action.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|SUNRISE
|5:38 AM
|SUNSET
|7:16 PM
|RAHU KAAL
|9:03 am to 10:45 am
|HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW
|Amrit Kalam: 9:41 pm to 11:29 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
Devshayani Ekadashi
Basis: Ashadha Shukla Ekadashi
What Today's Panchang Means
July 25 carries a serious yet constructive energy. Shanivar traditionally supports discipline, patience, accountability and practical effort, while Shukla Ekadashi encourages restraint, clarity and mindful action. Jyeshtha Nakshatra highlights responsibility, leadership and the careful handling of sensitive matters.
With the Moon in Scorpio, emotions may run deeper than usual, but Panchang guidance suggests directing that intensity toward research, problem-solving, focused work and honest self-reflection instead of suspicion or overreaction. Together, these influences favour maturity over haste. Keep priorities limited, communicate thoughtfully and stay aware of underlying dynamics in both professional and personal interactions. If Brahma and Indra Yog are considered, they further support intelligent planning and dignified conduct when approached with patience and composure.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
This Shanivar is well suited for responsibilities that require concentration, follow-through and discretion. Shukla Ekadashi and Jyeshtha favour reviewing plans, checking details, completing pending work and preparing carefully before taking action. The Scorpio Moon supports research, budgeting, analysis and confidential matters.
Avoid unnecessary workplace power struggles, as recognition and hierarchy may feel more sensitive today. If an important decision cannot be postponed, keep the process transparent, practical and well documented. Progress is more likely through steady effort than dramatic announcements.
Relationships and communication
Relationships benefit from measured words and clear intentions. Jyeshtha and the Scorpio Moon can make people more sensitive to tone, loyalty and hidden meanings, so even casual remarks may be interpreted more seriously than intended.
Shanivar encourages responsibility in family and partnership matters, especially where promises or overdue conversations need attention. Shukla Ekadashi reminds you that listening patiently may achieve more than reacting immediately. If tensions arise, practical gestures such as confirming plans, acknowledging someone's efforts or clarifying expectations may prove more effective than lengthy emotional discussions.
Reflection and spiritual routine
This is a suitable day for quiet reflection and inner discipline. Shanivar traditionally supports simplicity, order and self-examination, while Shukla Ekadashi encourages restraint and mindful living.
Jyeshtha with the Scorpio Moon may bring hidden concerns or unresolved emotions to the surface. Instead of seeking immediate answers, observe them honestly. Mindful reading, meditation or simply spending a few quiet moments without distraction can restore perspective. The goal is not withdrawal, but greater steadiness within everyday life.
|PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
|Date and Vaar
|July 25, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (Lunar Day)
|Shukla Ekadashi until 11:34 am; then Shukla Dwadashi
|Nakshtra (Lunar Constellation)
|Jyeshtha until 7:34 am, Sunday; then Mula
|Yog (Sun-Moon Combination)
|Brahma until 9:07 pm; then Indra until 10:03 pm, Sunday
|Karan (Half-Tithi Division)
|Vishti until 11:34 am; then Bava until 12:46 am, Sunday; then Balava until 1:58 pm, Sunday
|Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)
|Scorpio
|AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT)
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:16 AM
|4:57 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:36 AM
|5:38 AM
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 PM
|12:54 PM
|Amrit Kalam
|9:41 PM
|11:29 PM
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:43 PM
|3:38 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:16 PM
|7:37 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:16 PM
|8:18 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07 AM, Sunday
|12:48 PM, Sunday
Those who follow Panchang timings may reserve important tasks for Abhijit Muhurta (12:00 pm to 12:54 pm). This period is favourable for approvals, important decisions or setting clear intentions, especially when the groundwork has already been completed.
Amrit Kalam (9:41 pm to 11:29 pm) is another supportive window for meaningful work. It is particularly suitable for reviewing long-term plans, financial organisation, study, thoughtful discussions or completing work that requires patience and concentration.As always, favourable timings work best when combined with preparation and realistic expectations.
|INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Rahu Kaal
|9:03 am
|10:45 am
|Gulika Kaal
|5:38 am
|7:20 am
|Yamaganda
|2:09 pm
|3:52 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:27 am
|8:22 am
|Varjyam
|10:54 am
|12:42 pm
Traditional Panchang treats caution periods as opportunities for restraint rather than concern. Rahu Kaal (9:03 am to 10:45 am) is generally better suited for routine work than beginning major purchases, agreements or sensitive discussions.
Similarly, Yamaganda (2:09 pm to 3:52 pm) may be used for follow-ups, correspondence, editing, maintenance or reviewing existing work rather than initiating something new. If important tasks cannot be rescheduled, proceed carefully, double-check details and avoid unnecessary haste.The broader Panchang influences already encourage patience and thoughtful action, making these periods a reminder to prioritise careful judgment over speed.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & SUNSET
|SUNRISE
|5:38 AM
|SUNSET
|7:16 PM
|MOONRISE
|4:15 PM
|MOONSET
|2:21 am, Sunday
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified.)
|CITY
|RAHU KAAL
|Mumbai
|9:29 am to 11:07 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|9:03 am to 10:45 am
|Bengaluru
|9:14 am to 10:50 am
|Hyderabad
|9:07 am to 10:45 am
|Chennai
|9:04 am to 10:39 am
|Pune
|9:26 am to 11:06 am
|Kolkata
|9:25 am to 11:03 am
|Jaipur
|8:24 am to 10:03 am
|Kochi
|9:10 am to 10:51 am
|Lucknow
|9:22 am to 10:57 am
|Indore
|8:50 am to 10:31 am
|Guwahati
|9:14 am to 10:53 am
|Chandigarh
|8:07 am to 9:48 am
|Surat
|9:02 am to 10:45 am
|Visakhapatnam
|9:27 am to 11:06 am
|Nagpur
|8:48 am to 10:25 am
|Coimbatore
|9:18 am to 10:53 am
|Varanasi
|8:43 am to 10:24 am
|Bhubaneshwar
|8:36 am to 10:14 am
Taken together, today's Panchang favours self-discipline, practical responsibility and well-timed decisions. Keep your plans realistic, communicate with care and focus on steady progress rather than quick results. When approached with patience and clarity, the day offers meaningful opportunities for lasting growth.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More