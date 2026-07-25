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    State transport co-operative bank director caught accepting ₹4 lakh bribe

    He has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Baramati City Police Station

    Published on: Jul 25, 2026, 08:42:06 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune, on Thursday arrested Anil Tukaram Bankar, 51, director of the State Transport Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, for allegedly accepting a 4 lakh bribe from a contractor in Baramati. Bankar, who is also a traffic controller at the Baramati MIDC Depot, was caught during an ACB trap while allegedly accepting the money.

    The complainant alleged that Bankar demanded ₹5 lakh to clear the pending ₹8.60 lakh payment. An ACB complaint was filed on July 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    The complainant alleged that Bankar demanded ₹5 lakh to clear the pending ₹8.60 lakh payment. An ACB complaint was filed on July 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    He has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Baramati City Police Station.

    According to the ACB, the complainant had undertaken furniture renovation work at the bank’s Baramati branch and submitted bills worth 48.60 lakh. While 40 lakh had been released, payments of 8.60 lakh and 4.98 lakh for other works were pending.

    The complainant alleged that Bankar demanded 5 lakh to clear the pending 8.60 lakh payment. An ACB complaint was filed on July 20.

    During verification on July 23, Bankar allegedly demanded 4.60 lakh, which was later negotiated to 4 lakh. He also allegedly demanded another 4 lakh to approve the remaining 4.98 lakh payment and return a 5 lakh deposit.

    The ACB laid a trap on Thursday evening, and Bankar was allegedly caught accepting 4 lakh inside a vehicle near the Baramati ST stand at around 6.19 pm.

    Further investigation is underway.

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/State Transport Co-operative Bank Director Caught Accepting ₹4 Lakh Bribe
    Home/Cities/Pune News/State Transport Co-operative Bank Director Caught Accepting ₹4 Lakh Bribe
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