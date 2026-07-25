Govt okays chemical parks scheme, expansion of K’taka-Andhra rly line

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan (BHAVYA Rasayan) scheme with a financial outlay of ₹3,030 crore to establish three dedicated chemical parks across the country. HT Image

The scheme, which was announced in the Union Budget for FY2026-27, will have a total outlay of ₹3,030 crore, including ₹3,000 crore for developing common infrastructure and basic utilities inside the parks and ₹30 crore towards administrative expenditure.

The scheme will be implemented over five years, from FY2026-27 to FY2030-31.

“The Centre would provide a grant of up to ₹1,000 crore per park. This will be subject to a minimum contribution of ₹500 crore by the concerned State Government,” according to an official release.

“The Cabinet’s approval of the BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme marks an important step towards strengthening India’s chemical and petrochemical ecosystem,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

In another decision, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the construction of a 3rd and 4th rail line on the Ballari – Guntakal section in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of approximately ₹1,264 crore.

The project covering three districts across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will increase the existing Indian Railways network by about 46 km, the government said.

“The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 99 villages, which are having a population of about seven lakhs (700,000). The capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Ballari Fort, Sri Kumara Swamy Temple” a statement from the government said.

It also stated that the proposed project is an essential route for transporting commodities such as iron ore, dolomite, limestone, iron and steel, coal, fertilizers, and food grains.

“The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 16.22 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum),” the government said, adding that the project is planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. This project will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

“The Railways being an environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (1.32 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (6.67 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 0.27 crore trees,” the government stated.

It also said that the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

“This multi-tracking proposal is poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The project is in line with the PM’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region ‘Atmanirbhar’ by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities,” its statement read.