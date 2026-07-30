UP's Bhadohi to be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar again: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that Bhadohi district will once again be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar, and launched an attack on the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government for changing the district’s name. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that the previous government imposed restrictions on Hindu traditions. (PTI)

The CM said the move coincides with the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas and reflects the government’s commitment to honouring social reformers and saints.

“Today, I announce that Bhadohi will once again be known as Sant Ravidas Nagar. Our government will complete the required procedure soon,” he said, addressing the Samajik Samarasta Sankalp Sabha at Seer Goverdhanpur, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, in Varanasi.

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Yogi targets opponents over naming row Bhadohi was named Sant Ravidas Nagar by the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government on December 4, 1997. In December 2014, the Akhilesh Yadav-led government restored the name Bhadohi. The district is internationally known for its carpet industry.

Adityanath said naming public institutions and places after great social reformers is a way of uniting society, unlike those who seek to divide people.

“Those whose ideals are Babur and Aurangzeb will never accept this because they divide society. Those who unite people name places after great personalities,” he said, taking a veiled jibe at political opponents.

Appealing to the public, the chief minister said, “Let us contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by translating into reality the message that Sant Ravidas gave 650 years ago.”

Akhilesh criticises decision Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the state government saying that the “game of changing names” would end because the people were preparing to change the government in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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“Those who can even change the names of deities, what can you expect from them? This game of changing names will now end because people are ready to change the government,” he said, talking to reporters in Lucknow.