'Cricketer's name too…': Akhilesh Yadav targets CM Yogi Adityanath over renaming of places

Amid ongoing criticism over the Maha Kumbh’s organisation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, targeting the BJP government’s renaming of places in the state. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT_PRINT)

The names of several locations, including Allahabad and Faizabad, have been changed under Adityanath’s tenure, a move that has often sparked debate.

However, defending the event’s planning, Adityanath said, “Cricketer Mohammed Shami also took bath in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. There was no discrimination.”

“Now, will you change the name of a cricketer too?” Akhilesh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif took a dip in the Yamuna River in Prayagraj nearly two weeks before the Maha Kumbh began on January 13.

A resident of Prayagraj, Kaif shared a video on X on December 29, 2024, where he was seen jumping into the cold waters from a boat. In his post, he recalled learning to swim in the same river.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been countering criticism from the Opposition over claims that the Maha Kumbh organisers failed to ensure smooth arrangements.

Opposition leaders have pointed to incidents such as stampedes, massive traffic congestion stretching hundreds of kilometres, and concerns over high faecal coliform levels in the water to question the event’s management.

Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit back at criticism of the Maha Kumbh, saying that over 56.25 crore devotees had already taken a holy dip in Prayagraj.

Calling allegations and “fake videos” against the event an attack on the faith of millions, he said the Maha Kumbh was not linked to any political party or organisation but belonged to society.

Adityanath added that the event had gained global recognition, overcoming attempts to spread misinformation.

His response came a day after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee referred to the Maha Kumbh as “Mrityu Kumbh.”

Speaking in the Bengal assembly on Tuesday, Banerjee referred to the January 29 stampede that claimed 30 lives as crowds rushed forward ahead of an auspicious day for the holy dip.