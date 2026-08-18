Bengaluru woman and lover kill husband, 5-year-old son: Police

Harini (25) and her lover Vinay (30) were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Abhinandan (34), and her five-year-old son in Bengaluru’s Chikkabanavara on Sunday, police said on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation revealed that Harini allegedly called Vinay to her house on Sunday around 11pm. (PTI/Representative Photo)

According to the police, the two allegedly conspired to kill the husband and also killed the son when he witnessed the murder.

Chikkabanavara police officer Bacsavaraju arrested Vinay on Tuesday morning, while Harini was held on Monday. Both have confessed during questioning, police said.

“Harini and Vinay have confessed to the crime during interrogation. They have been in a relationship for around five years. We are investigating the circumstances that led them to plan and execute the murders,” Bacsavaraju said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Harini allegedly called Vinay to her house on Sunday around 11pm. Police suspect that she switched off the CCTV cameras installed in the house. The two allegedly attacked Abhinandan with an iron rod and struck him on the head. Police said both allegedly smothered him to death.

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“After carrying out the murders, Vinay left the house. We have arrested him and are verifying every aspect of the sequence of events, including the evidence collected from the house,” Bacsavaraju said.

According to the police, the accused also tried to destroy evidence. Police suspect Harini of cleaning bloodstains from the house and washing clothes that were stained by Abhinandan’s blood. The duo also attempted to create the impression that the child died due to suffocation while sleeping, police said.

The incident came to light after Harini contacted the police helpline on Monday morning, reportedly telling them that the family had gone to a relative’s house and returned home on Sunday evening, HT earlier reported. “When I woke up on Monday morning, I found my husband and son lying unresponsive,” Harini reportedly told the police.

Police personnel rushed to the house after receiving the call and found the father and son dead. Their bodies were taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination.

Police are now examining CCTV footage, call records, mobile phone data and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and the role of both accused.

Vinay is employed with a private company in Bidadi, while Abhinandan, a diploma engineer, was working with a private company in Peenya. Investigators are also probing the circumstances surrounding the five-year relationship between Harini and Vinay and whether they had planned the murders in advance.