NEET controversy: We are fighting for students, not any one party, says Akhilesh Yadav

Escalating the opposition’s attack on the Centre over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday joined MPs from several opposition parties in a protest at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, New Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Union education minister over recurring paper leaks and alleging police excesses against students. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Addressing reporters in the Parliament complex, Yadav said the issue went beyond party politics and concerned students and youth across the country. “This issue does not belong to any single party but concerns the students and the youth of the country. We are fighting the battle on behalf of all students and the youth,” he said.

Yadav said the opposition was demanding the immediate resignation of the Union education minister, followed by dialogue with students and accountability for the alleged mistreatment of protesters. He added that students had warned they would take to the streets if their concerns were not raised in Parliament.

Referring to the recent protests, the SP chief alleged that several students suffered head injuries and fractures during police action. “Female students had their clothes torn. The BJP government is acting arrogantly and has refused to engage with the students,” he alleged.

Claiming that no justice had been delivered in the NEET paper leak case, Yadav alleged that more than 150 examination paper leaks had taken place across the country under the BJP government, including over 20 in Uttar Pradesh.

“The fight for justice for students will continue. Students, the youth, and their families oppose paper leaks and the government’s arrogant attitude. Students are demanding the resignation of the Education Minister,” Yadav said, questioning what prevents the government from accepting this demand.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP government had failed students, youth and farmers and questioned why the Centre was unwilling to accept the demand for the education minister’s resignation.

Questioning the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue, Yadav said, “Had they been heard in Parliament, they would not have gone to the streets.”