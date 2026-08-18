‘Well-established facts’: MEA on Donald Trump's praise of voter IDs in India

"I have no specific comment to make on the remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are well-established facts globally," Jaiswal told the media during the press briefing.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about US President Donald Trump's comments on India’s election system while advocating for voter IDs in America.

The ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday that the “credibility and robustness” of India’s election system are “well-established facts” on a global stage.

How does India's voter ID system compare to that in the US?

How does India's voter ID system compare to that in the US?

What Trump said Donald Trump on Tuesday invoked India’s electoral system and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, while renewing his push for mandatory photo identification for voters in the United States. The Republican leader is pushing for Congress to pass a more stringent voter registration law known as the SAVE America Act.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration -- How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID? India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document. We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Trump administration doubles down Trump’s post comes one week after CEC Gyanesh Kumar met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, during which the two agreed to work closely to deepen collaboration on election management and the training of election staff.

Gor, in a post on X, wrote on Tuesday, “President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

According to the White House, the legislation aims to ensure that only US citizens participate in deciding federal elections.

"American citizens -- and only American citizens -- should decide American elections," the White House said, describing the SAVE America Act as a "common sense, bipartisan bill."

The White House said the proposed legislation would require voters to provide valid identification and proof of citizenship before registering to vote in a federal election. It also proposes restrictions on mail-in ballots, allowing them only in cases involving illness, disability, military service or travel. The White House said the Act would direct states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

"If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States," the White House said.

Congress says ‘take Gyanesh Kumar’ Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Pawan Khera launched an online critique directed at Donald Trump and India's poll authorities, telling the US leader to take CEC Gyanesh Kumar and electronic voting machines to America.

"Dear @realDonaldTrump, please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight. For all the insults and bullying you've sent our way, this is the least we can do for you. To SIR, With Love, from India," Khera wrote on X.