Aquarius Horoscope Today, July 25, 2026: Others may look to you for guidance or decisions

You may find yourself more visible in professional or public settings today, bringing both recognition and responsibility. Others may look to you for guidance or decisions, so keep your thinking clear and your schedule realistic. Your efforts are likely to be appreciated, leaving you with a sense that the right people are noticing your work.
At the same time, you may feel uncertain about your next step, wanting more information before making a commitment. That's perfectly reasonable. Work and responsibilities take priority today, but they should be handled with patience rather than haste. If you run a business, fresh enquiries or opportunities may come your way, but avoid agreeing to everything immediately. A thoughtful approach will protect both your time and reputation.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Relationships may feel warm, though emotions could be slightly difficult to read. If you're in a committed relationship, your partner may seem affectionate one moment and reserved the next. Avoid making assumptions and choose open conversation instead of silence. Making time for each other after work will strengthen your bond.
Singles may meet someone through work or social circles, but mixed signals suggest it's best not to rush your expectations. You may also find yourself balancing the desire for independence with the wish for companionship. Give your feelings time to settle before making emotional decisions.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Career matters take centre stage today. Meetings, client interactions, interviews and leadership responsibilities are likely to go well if you remain organised. Before submitting important work, review every detail carefully. Business owners may receive encouraging enquiries or repeat opportunities, but avoid taking poorly researched risks.
Students will benefit from focused study, especially in subjects involving analysis, writing or presentations. If you're preparing for an exam or application, use the day to revise, refine and correct mistakes. Consistent effort and careful planning will bring better results than rushing.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Financial opportunities may appear promising, but avoid making quick decisions. This isn't the right day for risky investments or speculative moves. Research carefully and ask practical questions before committing to anything. Work-related expenses, household needs or service costs may also require attention, so keep your finances organised.
Reviewing subscriptions, pending bills or daily expenses will help you stay in control. Slow, sensible decisions will prove more rewarding than chasing quick gains.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Mental pressure may show up as physical tension today. Long hours at work, poor posture or skipped meals could leave you feeling tired by evening. Take short breaks, stay hydrated and avoid working through lunch. A light dinner, gentle movement and proper rest will help you unwind. The more consistent your routine, the steadier your energy and mood will remain.
Tip for the Day
Recognition grows when you pair confidence with careful second thoughts.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More