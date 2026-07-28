Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘I recognised ease of letting universe push in the direction you are meant to…’
Priyanka Chopra shares why you should stop trying to control every part of your plan and trust unexpected outcomes to ultimately work in your favour.
Uncertainty is unsettling. Not knowing what lies ahead can feel eerie, as though you are standing at the edge of a cliff. To ease this discomfort, many try to control the outcome by strategising, carefully planning every move and analysing the inputs, processes and possible results. While there is nothing wrong with planning everything with great scrutiny, sometimes you also need to remain flexible and accept things as they come.
Take actor Priyanka Chopra, who is known for sharing wise words and mature perspectives on life. She, too, believed in the importance of releasing control and allowing things to unfold naturally. She talked about it on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast on February 25, 2026.
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What did Priyanka Chopra say?
“When you are holding onto something really tight, you are exhausting your muscles, so tiring, and that's people who like to control, or it has to go my way. As soon as I recognised the ease of letting the universe kind of push you in the direction you are meant to go, and within that, of course, work hard every day to achieve your goals through the day, but it is okay if once in a while, it does not turn out to be the way you thought it should be because you might end up with what you need, instead of what you wanted.”
What does her message mean?
The core message of this thought is profound and enriching. It encourages people to stop trying to control everything, as when you do so, it can be physically and mentally exhausting. However, this does not mean you should be passive and give up, let fate decide its course or stop working hard.
Priyanka meant that you should put in your best and most sincere effort while remaining flexible about the outcome. Whatever happens, try to accept and learn from it with an open mind.
Whatever happens, try to accept it with an open mind. Sometimes, surprisingly, an unexpected result may redirect you towards something that ultimately benefits you more. This is more for the long run, which you may not be able to see immediately.
While ambition is surely valuable, it should also be grounded and rooted in acceptability. Welcome whatever the outcome is with open arms; learn from it and grow.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More