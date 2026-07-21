Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: 'Know yourself and try to understand that instant gratification...'
Sushmita Sen advocated for self-awareness before chasing instant friendships. She shared her perspective on how to choose true friends.
The age of social media and technology has made everything accessible at our fingertips. As a result, people seek the same immediacy, spontaneity and instant gratification in their interpersonal relationships. However, actual, genuine friendships or any connection cannot be formed on demand. They require time, patience and a strong understanding of oneself.
Addressing this idea, Bollywood actor and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen spoke about the importance of knowing oneself and building thoughtful friendships during a session at IIMUN.
ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Akshay Kumar: 'There wasn't one magical spin, but a series of choices that slowly changed my life.'
What did Sushmita Sen say?
“Know yourself and learn that instant gratification: now I want friends, now I want to go out, hang in that rave party now, now I need to be accepted. All of this will happen in your life, but be careful about that tribe, and that tribe will come to you in due course of time because everyone loves a person who knows themselves. If you know yourself, you may not make 15-20 great friends; you may make five, but they will last you a lifetime, and they will help you become the best version of yourself.”
She also then shared her own experience: that she may have only five close friends, but they stand by her without question whenever she needs them. At the same time, they also call her out if she makes a mistake. She emphasised the importance of having friends who provide both unconditional support and honest feedback.
Why is this message important?
This message is important because she addressed a crucial aspect of friendship: choosing your tribe. You may feel tempted to chase friendships because you feel left out, experience FOMO or want to fit into a particular clique. However, this is not the right approach to forming meaningful relationships.
You should first become self-aware by introspecting and connecting with yourself. Sometimes, the impulsive need to connect with others originates from a place of insecurity. Once you feel secure in yourself, you are more likely to form genuine and enduring friendships that last a lifetime. Such friends support you during difficult times while also helping you grow by honestly calling out your mistakes. Therefore, having four or five dependable friends can be more valuable than being part of a large social group. And most importantly, genuine friends will never try to change who you are. They love you as you are.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More