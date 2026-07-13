Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: ‘If you lose yourself, what have you gained…’

Sushmita Sen’s words reflect on preserving your identity, values, and inner peace, even while pursuing success, love, or recognition . She explained that throughout her life and career, she has chosen to be unapologetically herself, even when that meant facing criticism. She recalled being labelled too opinionated early in her career, but said she never wanted to stop expressing herself. Instead, she learned to communicate with more grace without compromising her authenticity.

Sushmita Sen , known for her phenomenal performance in Bollywood movies, in an interview with Twinkle Khanna , Tweak India, July 2022, said, “If you lose yourself, what have you gained?” When discussing the public's constant judgment of her choices—ranging from her relationships to her physical appearance—she shared her mantra that we should never try to do things that make us lose our own identity.

Her words suggest that achievements are hollow if they come at the cost of losing who you are. Whether it's changing yourself to fit societal expectations, staying silent to please others, or sacrificing your principles for acceptance, Sushmita believes that such compromises are too high a price to pay. For her, success is meaningful only when it allows you to remain true to your beliefs and personality.

Why is Sushmita Sen’s quote relevant today? In today’s world of social media validation, her words are a reminder that everyone is unique in their own way, and none of us has to do things that make us lose our identity. Today, people are often under pressure to curate perfect online lives, chase trends, fit unrealistic beauty standards, or mold themselves to meet professional and societal expectations.

Success is frequently measured by followers, promotions, income, or public approval. Sushmita's philosophy challenges that mindset by asking a simple but profound question: What's the point of achieving all of that if, in the process, you've lost your authenticity, values, or peace of mind?