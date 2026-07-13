Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: ‘If you lose yourself, what have you gained…’
Sushmita Sen’s words remind us that no matter what you achieve, if you lose yourself, everything else goes in vain.
Sushmita Sen, known for her phenomenal performance in Bollywood movies, in an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Tweak India, July 2022, said, “If you lose yourself, what have you gained?” When discussing the public's constant judgment of her choices—ranging from her relationships to her physical appearance—she shared her mantra that we should never try to do things that make us lose our own identity.
Also read | Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'I don't want people to think that there is a right way of being this perfect…'
What does Sushmita Sen’s quote mean?
Sushmita Sen’s words reflect on preserving your identity, values, and inner peace, even while pursuing success, love, or recognition. She explained that throughout her life and career, she has chosen to be unapologetically herself, even when that meant facing criticism. She recalled being labelled too opinionated early in her career, but said she never wanted to stop expressing herself. Instead, she learned to communicate with more grace without compromising her authenticity.
Her words suggest that achievements are hollow if they come at the cost of losing who you are. Whether it's changing yourself to fit societal expectations, staying silent to please others, or sacrificing your principles for acceptance, Sushmita believes that such compromises are too high a price to pay. For her, success is meaningful only when it allows you to remain true to your beliefs and personality.
Why is Sushmita Sen’s quote relevant today?
In today’s world of social media validation, her words are a reminder that everyone is unique in their own way, and none of us has to do things that make us lose our identity. Today, people are often under pressure to curate perfect online lives, chase trends, fit unrealistic beauty standards, or mold themselves to meet professional and societal expectations.
Success is frequently measured by followers, promotions, income, or public approval. Sushmita's philosophy challenges that mindset by asking a simple but profound question: What's the point of achieving all of that if, in the process, you've lost your authenticity, values, or peace of mind?
Who is Sushmita Sen?
Sushmita Sen is an Indian actor and beauty pageant titleholder, who was crowned Miss Universe 1994, becoming the first Indian woman to win the title. She has since predominantly worked in Hindi films and is a recipient of a Filmfare Award and a Filmfare OTT Award. Sen made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the thriller Dastak. Her commercially successful films were Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More