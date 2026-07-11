Punjab women welfare scheme viral on social media as beneficiaries hail move in own videos, posts

The Punjab government on Friday said its Mukhmantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana has evolved into a widely shared social media trend, with beneficiaries creating reels, dance videos, lip-sync performances and other user-generated content around the welfare scheme. Punjab's Mukhmantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana has sparked a social media trend, with women beneficiaries creating videos that promote the initiative through personal experiences.

According to a government statement, the initiative has gained traction across digital platforms through videos created by women beneficiaries, who are sharing their experiences using popular audio tracks, humour and local dialects.

The government said the trend has emerged without celebrity endorsements or paid influencer campaigns, describing it as an example of beneficiaries voluntarily promoting a public welfare initiative through their own social media content.

It said the familiar "Tun Tun" notification sound associated with receiving money on mobile phones has become a recurring theme in thousands of reels created across Punjab. The content, the government said, ranges from humorous skits and dance performances to storytelling and lip-sync videos.

Beneficiaries drive awareness through social media The statement said women have become "effective communicators" of the scheme by sharing personal experiences with friends, families and online audiences.

According to the government, peer-to-peer sharing has helped spread awareness beyond conventional publicity campaigns, with videos circulating widely on social media platforms.

The government also highlighted songs and audio clips that have become associated with the scheme, including those built around the "Tun Tun" notification sound. It said the popularity of these tracks has encouraged more users to create their own versions.

The statement added that humorous videos created by men reacting to the scheme have also appeared online, reflecting what it described as the programme's growing presence in everyday conversations.

Government highlights changing communication patterns The government said the trend illustrates how short-form video platforms are increasingly being used to communicate public policy through personal experiences rather than official messaging.

It said beneficiaries have moved beyond being recipients of welfare benefits to becoming content creators who share their experiences in their own style.

According to the statement, the trend also reflects Punjab's tradition of using music, humour and storytelling to discuss social issues, with digital platforms providing a wider audience for such expression.

The government said the response to the scheme suggests citizen participation can play a role in increasing public awareness of welfare programmes and encouraging conversations within communities. It added that beneficiary-led communication can complement conventional outreach efforts by reaching audiences through authentic, experience-based content.