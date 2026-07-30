Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30: Neeraj Chopra in focus, check India schedule, medal events and key fixtures Day 8
India will have several medal opportunities on Day 8 across athletics and weightlifting.
Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games promises to be one of India's biggest days yet, with Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra set to return to action in the men's javelin throw qualifying round. One of the country's most celebrated athletes, Chopra will begin his campaign aiming to secure a place in the final and move a step closer to another major international medal. The star javelin thrower achieved a long-awaited milestone last year when he breached the 90-metre mark for the first time, producing a personal best throw of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League. Having accomplished that target, Chopra has since made it clear that distance is no longer his primary focus. Instead, his objective at every major championship is to finish on top of the podium, with victory taking precedence over the number on the scoreboard.
India will have several medal opportunities on Day 8 across athletics and weightlifting. Martina Devi Maibam will compete in the women's 86+kg weightlifting final, while Lovepreet Singh will be in action in the men's 110+kg final. On the track and field, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will contest the men's shot put final, while Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani feature in the women's discus throw final. Parul Chaudhary will aim for a podium finish in the women's 5000m final.
Here's a look at India's schedule for July 30, Thursday:
2:40 PM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (100m) - Tejaswin Shankar
2:55 PM: Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh
3:20 PM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (Long Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar
3:26 PM: Track Cycling - Men's Team Pursuit (4000m Qualifying)
4:55 PM: Athletics - Men's Triple Jump Qualifying - Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu
5:10 PM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (Shot Put) - Tejaswin Shankar
5:40 PM: Athletics - Men's 400m Semifinal - Vishal TK
6:30 PM: Weightlifting - Women's 86+kg Final (Medal Event) - Martina Devi Maibam
7:30 PM: Bowls - Men's Pairs Sectional Play - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Botswana
8:55 PM: Bowls - Women's Singles Sectional Play - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia)
9:58 PM: Track Cycling - Men's Team Pursuit (4000m Final, subject to qualification)
11:00 PM: Weightlifting - Men's 110+kg Final (Medal Event) - Lovepreet Singh
11:30 PM: Athletics - Men's Shot Put Final (Medal Event) - Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill
11:37 PM: Athletics - Men's 200m Semifinal - Animesh Kujur
11:38 PM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (High Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar
1:10 AM: Athletics - Women's Discus Throw Final (Medal Event) - Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani
1:30 AM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (400m) - Tejaswin Shankar
1:48 AM: Athletics - Women's 5000m Final (Medal Event) - Parul Chaudhary
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More