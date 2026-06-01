Twinkle Khanna urges people to 'travel lighter this year': 'Heavier the bags, greater the penalty...'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has sparked a conversation on Instagram after sharing an introspective message with her followers, urging them to re-evaluate what they carry — both literally and emotionally. Also read | Twinkle Khanna explores Venice with her ‘favourite person in the world’ From emotional baggage to actual suitcases, Twinkle Khanna and travel experts agree: less is more. (Instagram/ twinklerkhanna)

'How many of you are planning on travelling lighter?' Sharing a picture from her recent vacation on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna took to the platform on June 1 to offer a poignant piece of advice for fellow travellers. "Travel lighter this year," she wrote.

Expanding on the metaphor, she explained, “We all carry baggage, and like airline counters, the heavier the bags, the greater the penalty.” Twinkle further noted that while completely erasing emotional burdens is difficult, progress is always possible.

"We may never get rid of it all, but with enough practice and perhaps even the right therapist, we can learn to downsize our baggage so it’s small enough to stow in the overhead compartment," she wrote. Closing her thought-provoking post, she engaged her audience by asking, "How many of you are planning on travelling lighter this year, and not just in terms of suitcases? How are you going to do it?"

The post resonated with Instagram users, drawing numerous responses. One person commented, "Count your blessings and be thankful. That will help let go of the unnecessary baggage." Another shared a more literal yet mindful perspective, commenting, “I always travel with my cabin trolley and with a mindset that new memories are going to be made that will stay a lifetime.” Also read | Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious ‘chaotic’ vacation throwback with Akshay Kumar