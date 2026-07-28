Is Zack Wheeler injured? Phillies fans fear worst after ace's early exit against Marlins in series opener

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler endured an unusually brief outing on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, leaving both fans and reporters concerned. Zack Wheeler struggled from the very beginning, surrendering two runs in the first inning before giving up three more in the second. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Wheelers departed after third innings The veteran right-hander struggled from the very beginning, surrendering two runs in the first inning before giving up three more in the second.

Although he settled down with a clean third inning, his night ended there as the Phillies removed him from the game after just three innings of work.

Wheeler finished the outing after pitching three innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs, including two home runs, while recording one walk, six strikeouts, and throwing 68 pitches.

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Fans worried with injury concerns As Wheeler's outing unfolded, The Athletic Phillies reporter Matt Gelb noted that something appeared to be bothering the 36-year-old.

Posting on X, Gelb wrote, “It looks like Zack Wheeler is going to be done after three innings. Something was affecting him all night. He threw a 91 mph sinker in the third. Phillies brass, after huddling in dugout, made the call.”