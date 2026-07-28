Is Zack Wheeler injured? Phillies fans fear worst after ace's early exit against Marlins in series opener
Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler endured an unusually brief outing on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler endured an unusually brief outing on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, leaving both fans and reporters concerned.
Wheelers departed after third innings
The veteran right-hander struggled from the very beginning, surrendering two runs in the first inning before giving up three more in the second.
Although he settled down with a clean third inning, his night ended there as the Phillies removed him from the game after just three innings of work.
Wheeler finished the outing after pitching three innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs, including two home runs, while recording one walk, six strikeouts, and throwing 68 pitches.
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Fans worried with injury concerns
As Wheeler's outing unfolded, The Athletic Phillies reporter Matt Gelb noted that something appeared to be bothering the 36-year-old.
Posting on X, Gelb wrote, “It looks like Zack Wheeler is going to be done after three innings. Something was affecting him all night. He threw a 91 mph sinker in the third. Phillies brass, after huddling in dugout, made the call.”
The Phillies have not announced whether Wheeler suffered an injury or experienced any physical issue. However, his early departure immediately sparked concern across Major League Baseball.
John Stolnis, a Washington, D.C.-based reporter and producer posted, “To say a Wheeler injury would be devastating is understating it. Really hope it’s nothing major.”
MLB journalist Jeff Kerr also emphasized how significant Wheeler's absence could be for Philadelphia's postseason hopes.
“No matter what you think of the #Phillies…They are going to have a very hard time getting to October if Zack Wheeler has to miss a significant amount of time,” Kerr wrote.
Also read: Why did Phillies star Zack Wheeler decline MLB All Star game invitation? Explained
Another fan wrote on X, “He looked hurt on that last throw to first.”
Fans also expressed hope that Wheeler had not suffered an injury. One concerned user wrote, "Pls don’t be hurt."
Unusual dip in velocity
The biggest concern from Wheeler's outing was the noticeable drop in the effectiveness of his pitches. His four-seam fastball averaged just 93.5 mph, which was 1.7 mph slower than his season average.
It marked the second-lowest average four-seam fastball velocity of any start in his career, with the only lower mark coming on April 3, 2024, when it averaged a career-low 93.1 mph.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More