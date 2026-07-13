Why did Phillies star Zack Wheeler decline MLB All Star game invitation? Explained

For the second straight season, the Philadelphia Phillies have seen one of their top pitchers overlooked for the MLB All-Star Game. Last year, it was Cristopher Sánchez despite finishing second in the National League Cy Young race. This year, the spotlight has shifted to Zack Wheeler. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is away from the game due to a blood clot in 'upper right extremity'. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Wheeler was left off the initial National League All-Star roster announced last weekend and was also absent from the list of replacement selections revealed on Tuesday.

Although he eventually received a late invitation to join the Midsummer Classic, the veteran right-hander had no intention of accepting it.

Why did Wheeler decline an All-star invitation? For the Phillies pitcher, the issue was not the All-Star Game itself but how the selection process unfolded.

He declined MLB's late All-Star invitation because he felt "disrespected," believing he was viewed as the league's "fifth choice" rather than receiving the recognition he felt he had earned.

The 36-year-old revealed that Major League Baseball contacted him on Friday about joining the National League squad as an injury replacement, but he turned down the offer.