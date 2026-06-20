MLB Pride Night cap controversy: DOJ letter cites ‘double standard’ in communication to commissioner

MLB has found itself in troubled waters after reports confirmed that the Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the organization. Giants pitcher Landen Roupp reportedly inscribed “Gen 9:12-16” on his cap, with part of the scripture reference overlapping the rainbow-colored “SF” logo designed for the event. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Department of Justice has reportedly opened a civil rights investigation into Major League Baseball following an incident involving the San Francisco Giants.

The case stems from the league issuing a warning to three Giants players who had written Bible verses on Pride-themed caps worn during the team’s annual Pride Night game.

How the controversy began The game, held last Friday at Oracle Park against the Chicago Cubs, featured players wearing Pride-themed headwear as part of the event. However, three Giants pitchers reportedly added Bible verses to their hats, while another player chose not to wear the special cap at all.

Giants pitcher Landen Roupp reportedly inscribed “Gen 9:12-16” on his cap, with part of the scripture reference overlapping the rainbow-colored “SF” logo designed for the event.

The situation has sparked ongoing debate for about a week, drawing reactions from figures ranging from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to comedian Rob Schneider, before escalating further with involvement from the Department of Justice.

DOJ issues letter to MLB chief On Thursday, Harmeet Dhillon, a conservative San Francisco attorney and U.S. assistant attorney general, announced that the DOJ would examine MLB’s actions in the matter.

She argued that the league is applying a double standard, noting that while players were reportedly cautioned over displaying Bible verses, MLB has previously permitted initiatives such as “Black Lives Matter” patches on uniforms.

Also read: Players refuse rainbow jerseys, sparking Pride Night controversy at York Revolution; here's what happened

“MLB has asserted that its warning to the Giants players ‘had absolutely nothing to do with the content of the message’ and that it merely is enforcing a policy that prohibits writing on uniforms. Yet, MLB has allowed players to wear uniform patches reading ‘Black Lives Matter’”, Dhillon’s letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred read.