Rob Schneider labels MLB ‘anti-Christian’ over Giants Pride Night row, vows to pay fines

The issue began during the Giants’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday when pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker wrote “Gen 9:12-16” on their caps. The reference points to Genesis 9:12-16, a Bible passage describing God’s covenant with humanity after the flood, with the rainbow serving as a symbol of that promise.

The actor and comedian said he would cover any future fines connected to the incident, drawing more attention to a controversy that has already sparked reactions from baseball officials, the Giants organization and LGBTQ advocates. While MLB has taken action against the players, the league has stopped short of issuing financial penalties.

Rob Schneider has joined the debate surrounding Major League Baseball’s decision to warn three San Francisco Giants pitchers over messages written on their caps during the team’s Pride Night game.

After reviewing the matter, MLB warned the players that the writing violated league uniform rules. No fines were handed down, but the pitchers were informed that future violations could lead to further action. Pat Courtney, MLB’s chief communications officer, addressed the decision in a statement.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” Courtney said.

The warning later prompted Schneider to publicly offer financial support to any Christian player who might be fined for displaying a Bible verse on a uniform.

“I will pay the fines for any @MLB Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform,” Schneider wrote on X. “@MLB is ANTI-CHRISTIAN.”

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Roupp said the message was tied to his personal faith and not meant as criticism of others.

“It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us, his faithfulness and his mercy,” Roupp said, according to Sports Illustrated. “That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that.”

Giants, LGBTQ advocates respond The discussion grew because the incident took place during the Giants’ annual Pride Night event. Another Giants pitcher, Sam Hentges, chose to wear the club’s standard cap instead of the rainbow-themed version created for the game. The Giants responded the following day with a statement supporting Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community while also acknowledging the reaction to the players’ decisions.

“The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community. Baseball should be a place where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued,” the team said.

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Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of LGBTQ sports outlet Outsports, criticized the display and called it “disgraceful,” arguing that it reinterpreted a symbol widely associated with LGBTQ pride. According to ESPN, MLB’s response followed its standard approach to uniform-rule violations and did not include suspensions or fines.