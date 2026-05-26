Indian billionaire lashes out at Laura Loomer for criticising Tulsi Gabbard over Bible Verse tweet

Sridhar Vembu, in a recent tweet, lashed out at American far-right activist Laura Loomer after she criticised Tulsi Gabbard over a Bible verse shared on X. This came after Loomer publicly celebrated the sudden resignation of the Director of National Intelligence. Indian billionaire Sridhar Vembu (L) and American far-right activist Laura Loomer (R). (Screengrab)

How did it all start? The row began when Laura Loomer alleged that Gabbard was “pretending to be a Christian,” after the latter shared a Bible verse on X following her resignation.

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Tulsi Gabbard resigned from her position as Director of National Intelligence after her husband, Abraham Williams, was diagnosed with bone cancer. Her final day in the position is expected to be June 30, 2026. She announced her decision to resign during a meeting at the White House.

“Tulsi is a lifelong Hindu. Yet nobody seems to know that. She should embrace it. This screenshot is from Tulsi Gabbard’s own YouTube channel,” Loomer continued, sharing a screenshot of Hindu rituals from Gabbard’s wedding.

Sridhar Vembu criticises Laura Loomer: “Laura Loomer appears not to know this, but as a Hindu, the entire Universe, all of it, is the Divine. Going to a Church and praying to Jesus is perfectly fine and I have done it myself on many occasions. I often quote the Bible and my favorite verse is Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says: 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'" That is the call to service,” he wrote.

The Indian billionaire continued, “What would be a sin for me as a Hindu would be to call what other people hold sacred as ‘Demonic’, which unfortunately a Christian pastor recently did to Hindu deities.”

He added, “That is why Sanatana Dharma is the most tolerant spiritual system in the world. The world needs to understand the eternal Dharma, if we all have to get along.”