Dodgers White House visit schedule: How MLB champions found a window to keep the championship tradition alive
The White House visit was briefly in doubt after the Dodgers completed their only regular-season trip to Washington during an April series vs. the Nationals.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly set to continue the long-standing championship tradition by visiting the White House during their upcoming East Coast road trip.
Dodgers' White House plans confirmed
The California Post cited a White House spokesperson confirming that the club had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump.
The visit is scheduled for July 23, when the Dodgers will be honored for capturing their second consecutive World Series title.
Schedule finally aligned
For a period, the trip appeared uncertain due to scheduling complications. The Dodgers had already completed their only regular-season visit to Washington this year during an April series against the Nationals.
However, with all three games at Nationals Park taking place during Easter and Passover weekend as day games, there was no opportunity to fit in a White House ceremony.
The club eventually found an opening on July 23, an off day in the middle of its East Coast schedule.
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Before the visit, the Dodgers will play the Yankees from July 17-19 in New York before heading to Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies from July 20-22. Following the White House event, the team will return to New York to face the Mets at Citi Field.
Capitol visit also planned
The Dodgers later confirmed the plans themselves, adding that players and team representatives will also make a stop at the U.S. Capitol that same day.
“As was the case one year ago, the Dodgers’ upcoming visit to the White House and Capitol Hill follow the long-time tradition of visits by other World Series champions,” the team said in a statement released Thursday. “We appreciate these tributes in recognition of our back-to-back championships.”
Manager supports championship tradition
This will mark the Dodgers' second straight visit to the White House under President Trump. The club was previously welcomed in April 2025 after defeating the New York Yankees to win the 2024 World Series.
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As with last year's visit, the decision has sparked debate. Some fans and critics have urged the Dodgers to decline the invitation, pointing out that several recent championship teams have chosen not to participate in White House celebrations.
Despite the criticism, manager Dave Roberts indicated during the offseason that he supported maintaining the tradition by accepting the invitation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More