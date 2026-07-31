‘Mumbai mein electricity itni mahangi kyun hai?’: Man compares power costs with Delhi, Bengaluru, Rajasthan

Electricity bills are often compared across cities, but one Mumbai resident's recent post has struck a chord with many people. The user claimed that electricity in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is far more expensive than in cities such as Rajasthan, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, leaving him surprised by the final amount he had to pay. Mumbai man compares electricity costs across cities. (Representative Image)

He also pointed to several additional charges on the bill, saying they made the total much higher than he had expected.

What did the man say? The post was shared on X by user Pritish Poswal. Questioning the high cost of electricity, he wrote, “Bhai ye Mumbai/Navi Mumbai mein electricity itni mahangi kyun hai? I have never seen such insane electricity rates in Rajasthan or Delhi NCR or Bangalore.”

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He further highlighted the additional charges that appeared on his bill, writing, “Expensive electricity, uppar se wheeling charge, electricity duty and fuel adjustment. Bill is like 2.5x of my estimate.”

In a follow up comment, he added that after including all the charges, the effective cost worked out to around ₹14 to ₹15 per unit. His comparison quickly drew attention from users who either agreed with his observation or shared their own experiences of paying high electricity bills in Mumbai.

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