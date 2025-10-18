Babe Ruth vs Shohei Ohtani: Who hit the longest home run in MLB history?

Shohei Ohtani’s latest performance has sparked new debate about who is the greatest two way player in baseball history, Babe Ruth or Shohei Ohtani. Shohei Ohtani led the Los Angeles Dodgers to another World Series appearance with a historic game player Babe Ruth. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, IMDB)

On Friday night, Ohtani led the Los Angeles Dodgers to another World Series appearance with a historic game. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits, and hit three home runs that totaled 1342 feet.

One of them was the first leadoff home run ever hit by a pitcher in major league history. The win completed a four to zero sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers and secured another National League pennant for the Dodgers.

Ohtani, who signed a 10 year 700 million dollar deal with the Dodgers in December 2023, continues to draw comparisons to Ruth because of his success both as a hitter and pitcher.

Ruth played 22 major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, hit 714 home runs, and won seven World Series titles before retiring in 1935. He started as a left handed pitcher before becoming one of the most powerful hitters in baseball, known for hitting more home runs than entire teams.

In Friday’s game, Ohtani walked Brice Turang but struck out Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, and William Contreras with fastballs reaching 100 mph and sharp breaking balls. Moments later, he hit a towering home run to right field off left hander Jose Quintana, ending an eight game hitting drought.

That home run was his third of the postseason and his second as a leadoff hitter. Before that, Ohtani had struggled in the playoffs, going six for thirty eight at the plate. Even with the slump, he stayed strong on the mound, throwing six scoreless innings against Arizona in his last regular season start and earning a postseason win over Philadelphia with nine strikeouts.

As Ohtani keeps putting up record numbers, the comparisons to Babe Ruth are louder than ever. Ruth built baseball’s legend. Ohtani may be rewriting it.