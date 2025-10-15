Dodgers star leaves ‘haunted’ Milwaukee hotel, despite not believing in ghosts, for this reason

In a bizarre turn of events, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez had to find a new hotel because of his wife Jennifer's fear of ghosts. With the Dodgers slated to play against the Milwaukee Brewers for the first two games of the NLCS, the team decided to book the famous Pfister Hotel. Teoscar Hernandez said that he didn't believe in ghosts and had stayed at the hotel before. (Reuters)

But the 33-year-old revealed he had to explore new accommodations and even explained the reason behind this move. Speaking to reporters before Game 2 of the NLCS, Hernandez made the startling revelation.

Teoscar Hernandez’s claims

"I don’t believe in ghosts. I have stayed in there before. I’ve never seen anything or heard anything. But my wife (Jennifer) is on this trip, and she said she doesn’t want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel. But I’ve been hearing from other players and other wives that it’s something happening in these couple of nights,” Hernandez said, as per Outkick.

"The lights, some of the rooms, the lights go off and on. And the doors, there are noises, footsteps," Hernandez added.

But, Hernandez is not the first one to talk about such spooky events. According to The Athletic, since 2023, Dodgers’ Mookie Betts has rented an Airbnb when in town in a bid to steer clear of any potential encounters with ghosts. The article stated that Philadelphia Phillies’ first baseman Bryce Harper had revealed that during one stay at the Pfister, his clothes were moved across the room.

A different version

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, however, tried to handle the situation. “Those stories went away when I was about 10 years old. So no, no, not anymore. I’m OK to go to bed now,” Roberts said, as reported by The Athletic.

According to Marca, the Pfister Hotel had first opened its doors back in 1893 and it was named after its founder, Guido Pfister and his son Charles F. Pfister.

FAQs

Why did Teoscar Hernandez have to find a new hotel?

Teoscar Hernandez had to find a new hotel because of his wife Jennifer's fear of ghosts.

Where is the Pfister Hotel located?

The Pfister Hotel is located in Milwaukee.

Who are the Los Angeles Dodgers currently playing?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.