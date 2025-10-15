Kim Kardashian gets candid about ‘toxic’ marriage to Kanye West: ‘I had to save myself’

Kim Kardashian is pulling back the curtain on her marriage to Kanye West. In a candid sit-down on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, the SKIMS founder spoke openly about how “toxic” things had become before she walked away. Kim Kardashian revealed that Kanye West once gave away their Lamborghinis during a manic episode.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 44-year-old reality star told Cooper she has learned to stop romanticizing the past. “I do have a problem of only remembering the good,” she admitted. The Kardashians star added, “I'm a really forgiving person, but I really haven't dated like that to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I've been divorced.”

Kim Kardashian’s divorce from West was finalized in November 2022 after she filed in early 2021. “I think when you get older, you just don’t tolerate that s---. You don’t have time,” she added.

Also read: Dancing with the Stars Season 34: Here's who got the top score, went home on Dedication Night?

Kim Kardashian said she had to “save” herself

Kardashian said she once believed she could help West through his mental health struggles. “People can say that there were signs and maybe I wasn’t paying attention to them,” she said.

But the Stronger rapper was not willing to make the changes she felt were necessary. “It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic,” she explained.

Ultimately, she left for the sake of their four children - North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. “Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I cannot parent the way that I need to... I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone,” she said.

Also read: Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian warns about the ‘death of internet’

Chaos at home and moving forward

Looking back, Kim Kardashian recalled feeling unsafe - emotionally and financially. “I would come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis, and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode,” Kardashian recalled on the podcast, explaining that West had given the cars away to friends.

She said it reached a point where she never knew what to expect when she woke up each day. West, 48, has previously spoken about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder following his 2016 hospitalization.

Even after all of it, Kardashian maintained that she does not view their marriage as a failure, saying that more than ten years together and four children is something she will always value.

Kim’s interview comes ahead of The Kardashians Season 7 premiere on October 23, her new Hulu series, All’s Fair, launching on November 4.

FAQs:

When did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get divorced?

Their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

How many children do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have?

They share four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

What did Kim say about Kanye West’s behavior?

Kim said the rapper would sometimes give away their cars during his episodes.

Why did Kim Kardashian say she left the marriage?

She said she needed to protect her mental health and be a better parent.

What’s next for Kim Kardashian?

She stars in The Kardashians season 7 and the new Hulu series All’s Fair.