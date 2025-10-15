Kim Kardashian launches underwear with ‘faux hair’ for $32. X screams, ‘No one wants this’

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear company has launched a new product, which has created quite the controversy on social media, especially X. While many remarked that the $32 price tag is quite high, others pointed out that the product is nothing new and is called “merkins.” Kim Kardashian SKIMS’ thong with faux hair is the brand’s most controversial product yet. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The product is listed as “faux hair micro string thong” on SKIMS’ official website. The “limited edition” item is available in 12 shades, and the size ranges from “XXS” to “4X”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “She's making merkins now?” Another added, “$32 for something fake which can be obtained naturally?!” A third commented, “Was there a... demand for this? I'm trying to understand.” A fourth wrote, “We should return to the Stone Age at this point cause wt*.”

A new product launched by Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. (SKIMS)

“Our most daring panty yet. Hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh, this string thong features a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations. Complete with elastic side straps. Fits true to size,” reads the product description on the website.

Interestingly, the website indicates that the products were sold out soon after launch.

Kim Kardashian on SKIMS:

In a 2023 interview with Time Magazine, Kim Kardashian had opened up about the brand and explained that it was born out of a "very vulnerable" place.

"It’s just a part of me," she told the outlet, adding, "I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable."

She created the brand with Jens Grede's help. The brand launched during the pandemic offers a range of skin tones and various sizes.

“It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color,” Kardashian told TIME. "I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub."