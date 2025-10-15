Dancing with the Stars Season 34: Here's who got the top score, went home on Dedication Night?

The October 14 episode of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 34 was a night of love, memories, and emotion as participants took the floor for “Dedication Night.” Each of the celebrities performed a routine to express their gratitude to a person closest to their hearts, including parents, children, and even loved ones who had passed away. The DWTS stage was the scene of some touching stories, as the judges and the audience appreciated the artists’ personal journeys. Dancing With the Stars Dedication Night ends with this couple earning the most points: Scores, who went home(X/officialdwts)

DWTS Season 34: Who went home?

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, along with guest judge Kym Johnson, applauded the stars for not only the accuracy of their steps, but also the heartfelt nature of the routines.

An unexpected twist brought the night to an end; there were no eliminations, People reported. The hosts informed that the scores would be added to the next performance, giving the contestants more time to perfect their routines and also consider the judges' comments. "We couldn't send anyone home tonight on such a special night," co-host Julianne Hough said. "All of the votes and all of the scores from tonight will carry over to next week."

DWTS Season 34: Scores

Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach earned the night’s top score of 36 out of 40, receiving perfect 9s from all four judges for their contemporary tribute to Dylan’s sister Olivia, a performance widely praised for its emotion and technical strength.

Meanwhile, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson scored 35 out of 40 for their heartfelt contemporary dance dedicated to his mother, Terri Irwin, moving both the audience and judges alike.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov paid homage to Boy Meets World co-star William Daniels, performing a nostalgic jive that resonated with longtime fans and earned a score of 29 out of 40.

Check the scores of all contestants here:

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: 24/40

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: 35/40

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: 30/40

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: 33/40

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: 29/40

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: 36/40

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: 32/40

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: 30/40

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: 29/40

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: 35/40

FAQs:

Who topped the leaderboard on DWTS Dedication Night?

Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach earned the highest score of the night, receiving 36 out of 40 from the judges for their emotional contemporary dance.

Was anyone eliminated during the episode?

No, there were no eliminations this week. All couples were saved, and their scores and votes will carry over to the next round.

Which performances stood out the most?

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson’s dance dedicated to Terri Irwin earned 35 points and emotional praise, while Danielle Fishel’s nostalgic routine earned 29 points for its heartfelt tribute to her Boy Meets World co-star William Daniels.