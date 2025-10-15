Robert Irwin moves DWTS audience as he dedicates emotional dance to mom Terri | Video

Robert Irwin earned huge appreciation (and more fans) for his emotional performance on US Dancing With The Stars. On Wednesday, October 15, the 21-year-old wildlife warrior moved the audience with an emotional tribute to his mother, Terri Irwin. Robert Irwin moves DWTS audience to tears as he dedicates emotional dance to mom Terri(terriirwincrikey/Instagram)

Robert’s grief journey after his father Steve Irwin’s death has often been documented, but this time, he decided to honor his mother during the Dedication Night. All the contestants honored their loved ones with their performances that night.

Robert moved the audience to tears as he danced to ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’ by Phil Collins, alongside Witney Carson. He dedicated the dance to his mother and “all the moms who don’t get the recognition they deserve.” He shared an emotional moment with DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli after his Dedication Night performance with his mother.

‘She's an absolute hero to me’

Robert tearfully opened up about his love for his mother Terri, saying, according to Hello! Magazine, "She's an absolute hero to me. I was 2 when I lost dad, and as I got older, I suddenly realized how hard it would have been for her to be there for us and all the while continue dad's legacy that her and dad built together. I've never really been able to capture the feeling of gratitude that I feel for her. And at every milestone when I just wish that my dad was there, she was there. And that was enough. I struggle a lot with losing dad, and she always made sure that my dad was present in our lives. I want her to know how proud my dad would be of her."

Robert also talked about the performance in an X post. “Tonight I dance for my mum, the strongest person I know. My mum and dad created a legacy that I’m proud to continue. I hope I can use this dance to share what she means to me, to our family, and to say thank you for always supporting me through life’s ups and downs. See you tonight,” he wrote, sharing photos of his family.

Terri, too, spoke out about her love for her children. "After we lost Steve, it was difficult to smile again for quite a while. So for him to say 'you lifted me up,' honestly, it was the opposite. Because of them, I could get up every morning,” she said.