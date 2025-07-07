Robert Irwin admits to accidental ‘dine and dash' on Instagram: 'I start my life of crime'

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, son of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, issued a public apology after he accidentally forgot to pay for food at a restaurant while travelling in Australia. The 21-year-old came clean in a candid video on Instagram, saying he was embarrassed after his visit to the Jetty Pavilion in Coffs Harbour. (Instagram/robertirwinphotography)

The 21-year-old came clean in a candid video on Instagram, saying he was embarrassed after his visit to the Jetty Pavilion in Coffs Harbour. “Hi guys, Robert here. So I have a funny story. I’m road-tripping down the East Coast of Australia at the moment, and I stopped in at Coffs Harbour, which is a beautiful coastal town in northern NSW, for a bit of dinner," he said in a video message to his 7.6 million followers.'

Check out his video here:

Robert said that after he placed his order, he became distracted by fans wanting selfies. After he posed with them for photos, Robert said he collected his food and left the place, forgetting to pay for it.

“They got the salad done super fast, and I made sure I said hi to absolutely everyone. Then the next morning, I woke up and realised I never paid for my salad. I just did the old dine and dash and didn’t even realize. I felt terrible," he said, adding that he contacted the restaurant the next day and offered to pay, but they asked him to just leave a good review.

So, to pay back the restaurant, Robert urged his followers to support the small business and promised to return in person. “Today is not the day I start my life of crime; as much as the tabloids would love that, it’s not happening," he said.

Following his post, the restaurant owners took to social media to thank him for coming in.

Robert and his sister Bindi are both conservationists and zookeepers like their late dad, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 following an attack by a stingray when Robert was just two.