Dancing With the Stars producers also have a favorite contestant; ‘nostalgic factor’ will be key

Dancing With the Stars has returned for its 34th season on Tuesday with 14 celebrities competing for the crown. However, a report recently revealed that DWTS producers already have a favorite and are set to play on the ‘nostalgic factor’ this year. Dancing With the Stars season 34 premiered on Tuesday(Instagram)

An insider told The US Sun that Robert Irwin, paired with pro Witney Carson, is the contestant the show is ‘all in on’ this season.

The Irwin Legacy Factor

Irwin, 21, enters the ballroom with a powerful narrative. His late father, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, remains a beloved figure nearly two decades after his sudden death in 2006. His sister, Bindi, captured the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015 at just 17 years old. Producers are reportedly leaning hard on that family connection, with Bindi slated to attend the premiere and appear in Robert’s segments.

“He’s that lovable, family-friendly, non-political figure they need right now,” the insider said. “Robert looks and acts so much like Steve, and his story tugs at the heartstrings.”

A "Hero’s Edit"?

Behind the scenes, producers are known to push certain contestants, giving them what insiders call the “hero’s edit.” This season, sources as per the US Sun claim, the scales are tilted more heavily than usual. “It’s not even fair for the other contestants,” the insider admitted, suggesting Irwin will receive every boost possible on his way to the finale.

Though voting is ultimately in viewers’ hands, the source insisted the show will “do everything they can to support him making it to the end.”

Other Contestants to Watch

While Irwin may be the favorite, producers also have high hopes for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas, returning to the ballroom after a three-year break.

“Mark is family to the show, but Whitney has been the real surprise,” the insider added. “She’s a killer dancer, polarizing in the best way, and her mix of drama and talent is exactly what the show thrives on.” Producers expect the pair to last deep into the competition.

Season 34 Lineup

Jen Affleck – Paired with Jan Ravnik

Known for her reality TV presence and marriage to Matt Affleck.

Hilaria Baldwin – Paired with Gleb Savchenko

Yoga instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin, bringing fitness expertise.

Jordan Chiles – Paired with Ezra Sosa

Olympic gymnast, adding athletic flair from the 2024 Paris Games.

Alix Earle – Paired with Brandon Armstrong

Social media influencer and TikTok star with a massive following.

Corey Feldman – Paired with Sasha Farber

‘80s child actor and musician, known for The Goonies and Stand by Me.

Robert Irwin – Paired with Rylee Arnold

Wildlife conservationist and son of Steve Irwin, adding a unique persona.

Darius McCrary – Paired with Britt Stewart

Actor from Family Matters, bringing sitcom fame to the dance floor.

Lacey Schwimmer – Paired with Alan Bersten

Former pro dancer returning as a contestant, adding insider expertise.

Tinashe – Paired with Val Chmerkovskiy

Singer and actress, known for hits like “2 On,” offering musical talent.

DeMarcus Ware – Paired with Daniella Karagach

NFL Hall of Famer, bringing athletic prowess from his Cowboys tenure.

Jonathan Bennett – Paired with Emma Slater

Actor from Mean Girls, adding Hollywood charm to the lineup.

Brooks Nader – Paired with Pasha Pashkov

Sports Illustrated model, bringing glamour and poise.

David Ross – Paired with Witney Carson

Former MLB catcher and Celebrity Family Feud host, adding sports legacy.

Xolo Maridueña – Paired with Jenna Johnson

Actor from Cobra Kai, representing a younger Hollywood demographic.