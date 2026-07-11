Five summer hues for interiors in 2026 that bring homes to life; an expert gives his insights

Nature-inspired colours like olive green, ocean blue and warm neutrals bring freshness, comfort and timeless style into modern homes this year. (Orange Tree) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Colour is doing a lot more than making homes look beautiful in 2026. It is setting the mood, making rooms feel calmer, brighter or cosier, and helping people create spaces that support everyday life. As homes continue to serve as places for work, rest, family time and quiet moments, the colours we bring indoors can make a real difference to how those spaces feel.

"Colour is no longer just a decorative choice. It has become a language of well-being that shapes atmosphere, influences emotion and creates homes that feel comforting every single day. Nature-inspired shades, from calming blues and greens to warm earthy tones, help create spaces that feel fresh, balanced and welcoming," Gaurav Jain, Founder and Creative Director of Orange Tree, a lifestyle brand known for its contemporary furniture, lighting and home décor collections.

How to use the biggest interior colour trends of 2026 at home The easiest way to refresh your home is by introducing colours that work with your existing furniture instead of changing everything at once. These five shades can be added through sofas, accent chairs, lighting, cushions, artwork or decorative accessories to create a fresh seasonal update without overwhelming the space.

1. Warm neutrals create a calm foundation Warm neutrals continue to be a favourite for modern homes. Shades like sand, oatmeal, taupe and creamy beige create bright, relaxed spaces that never feel dated. They also work beautifully as a base for stronger accent colours.

The trick is to layer different textures instead of sticking to a single finish. Soft throws, textured cushions, wooden furniture and statement lighting can add warmth and character while keeping the room light and inviting. A cream sofa paired with darker neutral seating and colourful accessories creates a balanced living room that feels comfortable and timeless.

2. Ocean blue brings a refreshing summer mood Ocean blue is emerging as one of the defining shades for 2026. Inspired by the sea and open skies, this calming hue introduces freshness into living rooms, home offices and kitchens.

It pairs naturally with warm neutrals, crisp whites, rich jewel tones and wooden furniture. Used through a statement lamp, accent chair or decorative accessories, ocean blue creates interiors that feel peaceful while adding enough colour to make the room interesting.

3. Olive green adds nature-inspired warmth Olive green continues to be a favourite for homeowners looking to bring the outdoors inside. Rich without feeling overpowering, this earthy shade works beautifully alongside wood, cane, metal and textured fabrics.

It can easily become the main colour in a room through a sofa or accent chair, or appear in smaller details such as side tables, lamps or décor pieces. The result is a relaxed space that feels fresh throughout the year.