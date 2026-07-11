Referee, entrepreneur, innovator: How former football official Oren Simanian became one of sport’s biggest tech giants

The job of a football referee is a thankless one. When they make the right decisions, they fly under the radar, but all hell breaks loose when they get something wrong. For more than two decades, Oren Simanian lived in that world. He spent several years officiating football matches in Israel, eventually reaching the country's top domestic league and earning recognition as one of its elite referees. Oren Simanian during his refereeing days. (Special arrangement)

He spent eight years officiating in Israel's top football divisions and also established himself as a FIFA futsal referee. The experience exposed him to elite athletes, coaches, administrators and the complex ecosystem that powers professional sport.

Today, however, Oren occupies a very different arena. He is no longer involved in the sport as a referee. Instead, he is helping shape the future of global sport. As the founder and CEO of Colosseum Sport and the driving force behind Sports Tech Nation, Oren has emerged as one of the most influential figures connecting sports organisations, startups, investors and innovators worldwide. His journey from referee to sports technology leader is not merely a career change; it is a story of giving back to the sport.

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The seeds of that journey were planted during a match he was officiating, when he realised how desperately the game needed better technology. Speaking to The Hindustan Times Digital in Tel Aviv, he recalled officiating a high-stakes football match in which the losing team would be relegated to the second division. During the game, his assistant referee mistakenly ruled out a legitimate goal. Days later, Oren realised he could no longer rely solely on human judgment and decided to dedicate himself to developing technological solutions to help officials make better decisions.

“There was a big gap between me knowing technology and startups and seeing the need on the pitch. So during this mess in the pitch, I said, Wow, how come we don't have a technology that actually tells us if the goal crossed the line, yes or no? This is simple. We are in 2017,” he said.

“It was almost 10 years ago, right? But the technology was developed enough to tell us and help us with teen-related sports; it's actually pushed and encouraged me to say that sports are among the most important things in our lives today. And yet, technology is not there. Seeing the gap, actually, in a minute, my brain was not in the incident. It was on the technology,” he added.

It's safe to say that the skills he developed while refereeing would later prove invaluable in an entirely different arena: the startup ecosystem. Over the years, he mentored startups, delivered lectures around the world, advised entrepreneurs and helped companies raise funding. By the mid-2010s, he had accumulated something relatively rare: extensive experience spanning both elite sport and high-growth innovation.