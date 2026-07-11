Sharad Pawar, Eknath Shinde meet sparks buzz, Supriya Sule steps in to calm storm

Supriya Sule, president of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), on Friday sought to put an end to speculation over the meeting between party chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, describing the controversy as a "storm in a tea cup" and insisting the interaction was merely a courtesy call. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde meets Sharad Pawar, at the legislature, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, Sule said, "It was just a short courtesy meeting. Nothing more than that."

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Shinde at the Maharashtra Assembly earlier this week had triggered intense political speculation, with allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), particularly Shiv Sena (UBT), questioning the optics of the interaction.

Sule also dismissed reports that a section of the NCP (SP) was considering switching to the BJP-led NDA.

"I am in constant touch with all our eight MPs. We are all united," she said.

Team Uddhav's objections The controversy erupted after Sharad Pawar met Shinde in the deputy chief minister's office inside the Vidhan Sabha premises after attending a meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar also held a meeting of NCP (SP) legislators at the same venue, fuelling speculation about possible political realignments.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had sharply criticised the meeting, calling Shinde a "traitor" and questioning why Pawar chose to meet him in his office.

"Shinde is a traitor. We should not give him legitimacy by meeting him. We can't be seen sipping tea with a traitor," Raut had said.

He also argued that the meeting could affect Sharad Pawar's credibility and said workers of the MVA alliance were upset over the development.

'Misunderstanding', says Supriya Sule Responding to Raut's criticism, Sule said the differences had already been resolved.

"I have spoken to Sanjay Raut. It was a misunderstanding. We are good now," she said.