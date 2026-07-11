Kejriwal announces Sundarkand recitation, nationwide signature campaign over Ram Mandir allegations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the party will organise a Sundarkand recitation in Delhi on Sunday, followed by a nationwide signature campaign seeking action against those he alleged were responsible for irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Kejriwal announces Sundarkand event followed by nationwide signature campaign against those linked to alleged Ram Mandir irregularities. (Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the Sundarkand recital would be held at 10 am on July 12 at JMD Tent in Japanese Park, Sector 10, Rohini. He said the event would be followed by the launch of a signature campaign in which people would sign a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal alleged that recent developments showed the Union government was attempting to protect those responsible for what he described as "chanda chori" and "dacoity" at the Ram Mandir. He claimed there had been irregularities in land transactions, construction contracts and the handling of temple offerings, but alleged that no meaningful investigation had been carried out.

He further alleged that land valued at ₹2 crore had been purchased by the temple trust for ₹18 crore and claimed there were allegations that commissions of up to 40% were sought in construction works. He also alleged that theft of offerings had taken place despite CCTV coverage of the premises.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify these allegations. The Centre and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had not responded to the claims at the time of publication.

Kejriwal alleged that while eight lower-level individuals had been arrested, efforts were being made to shield those higher up. He said the signature campaign was intended to seek action against those responsible and would not be limited to AAP workers.

"This is not only an Aam Aadmi Party campaign. Wherever there are Ram devotees who feel hurt by these developments, they can participate," he said.

According to Kejriwal, volunteers would organise Hanuman Chalisa recitations and Ram aarti at multiple locations across Delhi and other parts of the country before collecting signatures on a letter to the Prime Minister.

In the proposed letter, Kejriwal alleged that devotees' faith had been hurt by the alleged irregularities and urged the Prime Minister to ensure action against those responsible. He also questioned what he described as the government's silence over the allegations.

Kejriwal appealed to supporters to attend Sunday's programme in large numbers, saying discussions would also be held on the future course of the campaign after the Sundarkand recitation.