Weather today LIVE: ‘Orange’ alert in Delhi; Trees uprooted, waterlogging reported as rain wreaks havoc across Capital
Weather today LIVE: IMD has issued an Orange alert for the day as heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the region.
- 44 Sec agoCause of heavy rains in Delhi
- 2 Mins agoHeavy rain in Himachal's Sirmaur; schools forced to shut in Paonta today
- 5 Mins agoRain continues to batter Shimla for the second day.
- 7 Mins agoSchools closed in Ghaziabad amid heavy rain
- 8 Mins agoAt least four dead in Delhi-NCR amid heavy rains
- 30 Mins agoIMD issues ‘Orange’ alert in Delhi as rain continues to batter city
Weather today LIVE: Rain across India has caused havoc, with reports of severe waterlogging, uprooted trees, traffic snarls, and deaths coming in from several states. In Delhi alone, at least four people died on Thursday as heavy rain battered the city. Among them was a seven-year-old who allegedly drowned in a waterlogged vacant plot in Sanjay Colony in the Samaypur Badli area of northwest Delhi....Read More
The body of a three-year-old was found face down in the water in Ghaziabad's Sarvodaya Nagar, where officials suspect the child slipped and drowned in rainwater that had accumulated in the locality. A 24-year-old man also died after he was electrocuted while crossing a park near the private office where he worked.
All schools will remain closed on Friday in Ghaziabad following heavy rain and in view of the weather forecast predicting continuous downpour, according to an order issued by the district administration.
IMD has issued an Orange alert for the day as heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the region.
Trees uprooted
As the city witnessed heavy overnight rain, at least five trees were uprooted across different parts of the national capital on Thursday, disrupting traffic, causing waterlogging, and damaging a parked car in Ranjeet Nagar, officials said.
According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two trees fell on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash—one near the ISKCON temple and another near the National Heart Institute, news agency PTI reported.
Rain havoc across India
In Kerala, the death toll from the July 7 Wayanad landslide rose to six on Thursday after emergency workers recovered three more bodies. In Maharashtra, rescue operations continued in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune after a building collapsed on Wednesday at a waste-to-energy plant. The collapse occurred when a massive mound of rain-soaked garbage gave way.
Uttarakhand remains among the worst-hit states. Incessant downpours blocked more than 185 roads, triggered widespread landslides, and disrupted the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage across several sectors.
Flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Thursday submerged a 100-foot iron bridge, completely cutting off some villages.
More than 300 passengers heading towards the southern Mizoram towns of Siaha and Lawngtlai were stranded in Bualte village after two major landslides blocked National Highway 54.
Delhi weather today LIVE: Cause of heavy rains in Delhi
Delhi weather today LIVE: Across Delhi-NCR, it rained nearly continuously from late Wednesday night until mid-afternoon on Thursday. Experts said the heavy downpour was caused by a low pressure area reaching Delhi. “It travelled from the Bay of Bengal to western Uttar Pradesh during the early morning hours, bringing rain,” said amateur meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya.
Weather today LIVE: Heavy rain in Himachal's Sirmaur; schools forced to shut in Paonta today
Weather today LIVE: Heavy monsoon rains continuing for the past 36 hours have wreaked havoc in many parts of Himachal's Sirmaur district, prompting the Paonta administration to declare a holiday on Friday for educational institutions, news agency PTI reported.
Weather today LIVE: Rain continues to batter Shimla for the second day.
Weather today LIVE: Rain continues to batter Shimla for the second day.
Delhi weather today LIVE: Schools closed in Ghaziabad amid heavy rain
Weather today LIVE: All schools will remain closed on Friday in Ghaziabad following heavy rain and in view of the weather forecast predicting continuous downpour, according to an order issued by the district administration.
Weather today LIVE: At least four dead in Delhi-NCR amid heavy rains
Weather today LIVE: Rain across India has caused havoc, with reports of severe waterlogging, uprooted trees, traffic snarls, and deaths coming in from several states.
In Delhi alone, at least four people died on Thursday as heavy rain battered the city. Among them was a seven-year-old who allegedly drowned in a waterlogged vacant plot in Sanjay Colony in the Samaypur Badli area of northwest Delhi.
Weather today LIVE: IMD issues ‘Orange’ alert in Delhi as rain continues to batter city
Weather today LIVE: IMD has issued an Orange alert for the day as heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the region.