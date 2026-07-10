Weather today LIVE: ‘Orange’ alert in Delhi; Trees uprooted, waterlogging reported as rain wreaks havoc across Capital

The body of a three-year-old was found face down in the water in Ghaziabad's Sarvodaya Nagar, where officials suspect the child slipped and drowned in rainwater that had accumulated in the locality. A 24-year-old man also died after he was electrocuted while crossing a park near the private office where he worked.

All schools will remain closed on Friday in Ghaziabad following heavy rain and in view of the weather forecast predicting continuous downpour, according to an order issued by the district administration.

IMD has issued an Orange alert for the day as heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the region.

Trees uprooted

As the city witnessed heavy overnight rain, at least five trees were uprooted across different parts of the national capital on Thursday, disrupting traffic, causing waterlogging, and damaging a parked car in Ranjeet Nagar, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two trees fell on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash—one near the ISKCON temple and another near the National Heart Institute, news agency PTI reported.

Rain havoc across India

In Kerala, the death toll from the July 7 Wayanad landslide rose to six on Thursday after emergency workers recovered three more bodies. In Maharashtra, rescue operations continued in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune after a building collapsed on Wednesday at a waste-to-energy plant. The collapse occurred when a massive mound of rain-soaked garbage gave way.

Uttarakhand remains among the worst-hit states. Incessant downpours blocked more than 185 roads, triggered widespread landslides, and disrupted the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage across several sectors.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Thursday submerged a 100-foot iron bridge, completely cutting off some villages.

More than 300 passengers heading towards the southern Mizoram towns of Siaha and Lawngtlai were stranded in Bualte village after two major landslides blocked National Highway 54.