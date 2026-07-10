Over 10 dead, streets flooded, traffic chaos: Monsoon mayhem across India amid heavy rains

Torrential monsoon rains unleashed chaos across several parts of the country on Thursday, flooding streets, causing traffic snarls, and bringing daily life to a standstill. Meanwhile, as relentless rainfall caused widespread destruction, at least 10 people were confirmed dead in rain-related incidents. A spell of heavy rain swept across Delhi and the NCR on Thursday. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Roads were submerged, with visuals emerging of commuters wading through knee-deep water and traffic crawling, as the rain lashed several areas. Follow live updates here.

Delhi-NCR downpour A spell of heavy rain swept across Delhi and the NCR on Thursday, helping the national capital to record its cleanest air since September 2023. The downpour, however, also triggered waterlogging, uprooted trees, and traffic congestion in several areas.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including parts of East Delhi, Sangam Vihar, the New Delhi railway station area, Burari, and several others. Traffic was also disrupted at ITO, Rohtak Road, and the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the building collapse in Rohini rose to three, according to news agency PTI. Furthermore, as per the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two trees fell at separate locations on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash, while one tree each fell on Guru Ravidas Marg in the Kalkaji-Govindpuri area and Dhingra Marg. Another tree fell on a parked car in Ranjeet Nagar.