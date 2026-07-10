Infrastructure takes battering across India in wake of widespread rains

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Thursday, marking its most delayed full coverage since 2021 as torrential rains damaged critical infrastructure, flooded roads, and triggered fatal landslides across multiple states. As per IMD classification, rain between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm in 24 hours is categorised as moderate, while 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is classified as heavy rainfall. (HT_PRINT)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon reached the final remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab one day later than its normal structural date of July 8.

Despite arriving three days late over Kerala on June 4 and enduring a sluggish two-week break period, the monsoon accelerated significantly in late June, bringing excess rain into early July.

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Kerala to Maharashtra In Kerala, the death toll from the July 7 Wayanad landslide rose to six on Thursday after emergency workers recovered three more bodies. Three individuals remain missing. The landslide occurred following heavy downpours at the construction site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, which connects Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

In Maharashtra, rescue operations continued in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune after a building collapsed Wednesday at a waste-to-energy plant. The collapse occurred when a massive mound of rain-soaked garbage gave way. Rescuers recovered one body on Thursday. Approximately eight individuals remain trapped under the debris.