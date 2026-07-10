US-Iran war LIVE: Technical talks continue despite recent tensions; Khamenei buried in Mashhad
US-Iran war LIVE: Amid the renewed violence, Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire was “over,” but added that he would not prevent negotiations from moving forward.
US-Iran war LIVE: Despite two days of clashes that threatened to derail an already fragile ceasefire, technical talks between the US and Iran are continuing, a US official said. The US remains committed to finding a solution with Iran, the official said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter....Read More
The comments are likely to calm fears of a return to full-scale conflict after the US carried out fresh strikes on Iranian targets in retaliation for what it said were attacks by Tehran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by targeting US military bases in the region on each of the past two nights.
Amid the renewed violence, Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire was “over,” but added that he would not prevent negotiations from moving forward.
Talks between the US and Iran were postponed this week as the Islamic Republic observed several days of funeral rites for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israeli military campaign.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump updates Netanyahu on latest US moves in Gulf, reaffirms coordination
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Washington's latest "moves in the Gulf" during a conversation between the two leaders, Netanyahu's office said.
"The continued coordination between the countries in various sectors was established," Netanyahu's office said in a statement on X.
US-Iran war LIVE: Former Iran supreme leader Ali Khamenei buried in Mashhad
US-Iran war LIVE: Former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei was buried in his hometown of Mashhad on Friday, state television reported, following a funeral ceremony at which his son and successor was not seen.
The "body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution was buried in the memorial hall of the shrine of Imam Reza," state broadcaster IRIB reported.
US-Iran war LIVE: Israel told Trump Iran was plotting to kill him, reports WSJ
US-Iran war LIVE: Israel recently told US President Donald Trump that it had intelligence suggesting Iran was planning an assassination attempt against him, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
CNN separately reported that the intelligence pointed to a “specific” assassination plot. Neither the US government nor Iran has responded to the reports. Washington has previously said it thwarted multiple alleged Iranian attempts to kill Trump.
Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara earlier this week, Trump referred to what he described as a threat to his life from Iran, saying Tehran had him on its target list.
US-Iran war LIVE: US-Iran truce hangs by a thread after fresh strikes, sanctions
US-Iran war LIVE: A two-day exchange of airstrikes and the reimposition of US oil sanctions have pushed the fragile US-Iran truce brokered by President Donald Trump into uncertainty.
While the ceasefire has not been formally abandoned, recent developments have cast serious doubt over its future.
The memorandum of understanding, which took effect on June 18, was intended to end hostilities, provide Iran with sanctions relief and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. So far, it has failed to fully achieve any of those goals.
Although Trump declared on Wednesday that the deal was “over,” it has not been officially revoked, and some of its provisions continue to be observed.