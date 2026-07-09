What did Lance Twiggs say in bombshell police interview video? New details revealed in Tyler Robinson hearing

Twiggs told investigators that Robinson left their home early on the morning of September 10, 2025, saying he had a long work shift. He said he did not hear from Robinson again until around 11 p.m., when Robinson told him to look under a keyboard for a handwritten note.

According to the police interview shown in court, Lance Twiggs said he first met Tyler Robinson in 2023 after they became roommates and later started a relationship.

According to the video played in court, Twiggs said Robinson left home early on the day of the shooting and later directed him to a handwritten note. The footage became a major focus of the hearing as prosecutors and defense attorneys continued to argue over evidence that could be used in the case.

A police interview video of Lance Twiggs was played during Tyler Robinson’s pre-trial hearing in Utah on July 9. The footage, recorded by Utah investigators in April 2026, showed Twiggs describing what happened before and after the September 2025 killing of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Court filings cited during the hearing state that the note read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Also Read: Who is Lance Twiggs? Why Tyler Robinson's former roommate is central to the Charlie Kirk probe

What didLance Twiggs say about Tyler Robinson? In the video, Twiggs said Robinson returned home the following morning. He told investigators that Robinson appeared nervous and was pacing around the house while avoiding detailed conversations about the shooting.

Twiggs said Robinson eventually admitted responsibility for Charlie Kirk’s killing. According to the interview, Twiggs began crying and told Robinson he wished he had not done it. He said Robinson then responded that he planned to turn himself in.

The interview footage shown in court was part of a second police interview conducted on April 20, 2026. Utah District Judge Tony Graf allowed the recording to be played during the hearing, although about 15 minutes were removed from the version shown in court.

Also Read: Where is Lance Twiggs now? Tyler Robinson’s former partner remains key witness in Charlie Kirk murder case

Police interview becomes key evidence in Charlie Kirk killing Prosecutors have argued that Twiggs became a key witness because he provided investigators with messages allegedly sent by Robinson after the shooting.

According to court filings discussed during the hearing, the messages included references to the handwritten note and Tyler Robinson’s alleged views about Charlie Kirk. Prosecutors also said Twiggs voluntarily cooperated with investigators and provided a DNA sample during the investigation.

Court records show Twiggs received limited immunity, meaning statements he made during interviews cannot be used against him by prosecutors. He has not been charged with any crime in connection with the case.

The hearing also included arguments over whether Lance Twiggs should testify in person. Tyler Robinson’s defense team opposed relying on the recorded interview, while prosecutors pushed for the video to be admitted as evidence. Judge Graf said he reviewed the full interview and would consider it when deciding whether the case should proceed to trial.