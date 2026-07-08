Candace Owens drops explosive Ben Shapiro allegation in Charlie Kirk's case: ‘Shapiro just confessed…’

She followed that by asking, “Someone explain to me why during the minutes while Charlie was DYING in the back seat of the car, Charlie’s security team was providing updates to Ben Shapiro’s team rather than focusing entirely on saving Charlie’s life and finding the killer?”

In her post, Owens wrote, “BREAKING NEWS! Ben Shapiro just confessed on his show that while Charlie was being transported to the hospital and bleeding out to death, his security was on the phone with Charlie’s security receiving updates.”

Candace Owens has reignited her long-running dispute with Ben Shapiro and Turning Point USA figures after sharing a post on X on July 8. The commentator pointed to a recent statement from Shapiro in which he said his security team received updates from Charlie Kirk’s security team while Kirk was being taken to a hospital after the September 2025 shooting. Owens presented that detail as suspicious and questioned why communication was happening between security teams during those critical moments. Her post also revived earlier disagreements involving Charlie Kirk’s death, her fallout with Daily Wire, and ongoing legal disputes connected to people involved in the case.

Owens also brought up Brian Harpole, a member of Charlie Kirk’s security team who has sued her for defamation over previous allegations she made regarding the shooting. She noted that Harpole is represented by an attorney who has also represented Shapiro in legal matters involving her.

The post went further, with Owens claiming, “@benshapiro hated Charlie. EVERYONE knew that.” She also asked, “WHO ON CHARLIE’S SECURITY TEAM BETRAYED HIM IN THIS WAY?!”

Owens connected the issue to several previous disputes, including comments she has made about Daily Wire, TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, and Ben Shapiro’s appearance at AmFest after Kirk’s death. She additionally questioned why Shapiro had not publicly discussed the security updates earlier.

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Jeremy Boreing and critics reject Candace Owens’ interpretation The claims quickly drew responses from critics, including Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing. Responding on X, Boreing wrote, “I was responsible for Ben’s security for a decade. FRG has provided that security for years. Ben does not have ‘his own security apparatus.’”

He added that security personnel were informed about the shooting almost immediately and were coordinating with TPUSA while also checking on the safety of their own clients, including Owens.

Owens challenged that explanation in a reply, writing, “It’s a simple yes or no question: Was it Jake and/or Robin of FRG that were on the phone with Charlie’s security in the crucial minutes that Charlie bled out on the way to the hospital.”

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The dispute stems from Shapiro’s recent discussion about security communications after the shooting. According to Owens’ critics, those updates reflected normal coordination between security teams during a potential wider threat. Owens, however, argued the detail raises unanswered questions and has continued pressing for further scrutiny.