Candace Owens faces fresh scrutiny after $60,000 debate challenge over Charlie Kirk assassination claims

A debate challenge involving Candace Owens, Andrew Wilson and the late Charlie Kirk is drawing renewed attention after podcast host Brian Atlas increased an offer to $60,000 for a public discussion. The amount was originally set at $50,000 before being raised by $10,000. The proposed debate would focus on Owens’ public claims and questions surrounding Kirk’s September 2025 assassination. As of July 5, 2026, Owens has not publicly accepted the invitation. Candace Owens faces scrutiny after $60,000 Charlie Kirk debate challengeREUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova (REUTERS)

Brian Atlas raises debate offer to $60,000 The challenge was first announced by Brian Atlas, host of the Whatever podcast, who wrote: “Offering $50,000 to Candace Owens to debate Andrew Wilson on my podcast. Happy to discuss terms, bring in an additional moderator, etc.”

The debate proposal comes after months of public exchanges between Owens and Wilson over Owens' comments on Charlie Kirk's death. Wilson has repeatedly challenged Owens to defend her claims in a live discussion and has said he is willing to debate the issue publicly.

The challenge gained additional attention when Atlas stepped in with a cash offer and said he was open to discussing the format, moderators and other terms for the event.

The offer was later increased to $60,000, adding another $10,000 in an effort to bring both commentators together for a public discussion.