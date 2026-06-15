Erika Kirk under fire over allegations TPUSA used AI video of Charlie endorsing her as CEO, faked chapters

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk has come under fire after allegations emerged that the organization used an AI-generated video of her husband, Charlie Kirk, endorsing her as the new CEO of TPUSA after the latter died in a fatal shooting last September. CEO of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk speaks during the Turning Point Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas on June 5. (REUTERS)

Charlie Kirk founded TPUSA in 2012 and was the organization's CEO. A week after he died in a fatal shooting at Utah Valley University on September 10, Erika Kirk was announced as the new CEO of the organization on September 18.

A video of Charlie Kirk endorsing Erika as the new CEO if something happened to him went viral on social media, purportedly released by TPUSA. At the time, it was widely assumed that the video was real and captured Charlie actually endorsing Erika Kirk as the new TPUSA CEO.

However, a new report alleges that the video was AI-made and an actual video of Kirk endorsing Erika does not exist.

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New Allegations About Video The new allegations emerged on the popular center-left podcast, I've Had It. Hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan claimed that TPUSA has admitted to using AI to create the video of Charlie Kirk endorsing Erika. They cited a X post from the account Discourse News, which stated that TPUSA admitted to using an AI-generated video.

"Everything in the MAGA movement is built and based upon lies and appearances. And even they have to fake their support," Welch said.

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Report Claims TPUSA Faked Chapter Creation The duo also alleged on the podcast, citing a report by the Un*** America Tour, a group that claims to be "building a Democratic counter to TPUSA," that TPUSA fabricated the number of chapters they have created in the last year.

The organization cited a former TPUSA field representative who claimed that she was given the responsibility of 12 chapters, of which seven allegedly were fake. A clip of Ashley St. Clair, influencer and author, on the I've Had It podcast was replayed by the hosts in where she also brought up the report by Unf*** America Tour. The website of TPUSA states that it has over 900 chapters across US campuses.

Note: Ht.com could not independently verify the allegations made on I've Had It and Unf*** America Tour.